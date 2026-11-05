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📅 Family magic show with Joe Wonderment at Buena Vista Library
7 days ago
📅 Family magic show at Buena Vista Library
Bring the family for an hour of magic, comedy, and audience participation with Joe Wonderment at the Buena Vista Branch Library (300 N. Buena Vista St.).
- Date: November 10, 2026
- Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Location: Buena Vista Branch Library
Joe’s show mixes mind-blowing magic, laughter, and surprises to keep both kids and adults entertained from start to finish. It’s designed for all ages, whether you’re a longtime magic fan or seeing a magic show for the first time.
Grab the kids, invite a friend, and enjoy a fun after-school hour together at the library.
More Info: Library: Joe Wonderment - A Fun, Interactive Magic...
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