Pump Track ribbon cutting at Peak Park

Buena Park’s new Pump Track will open on Monday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Peak Park. The city will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the track.

There will be a live DJ playing music all afternoon and free helmets for guests while supplies last. People can bring a bike, skateboard, scooter, wheelchair, or rollerblades to try the rolling track. For more details, neighbors can visit BuenaPark.com or call (714) 562-3860.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Buena Park