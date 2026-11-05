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Buena Park

Pump Track ribbon cutting at Peak Park

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0useDR_1GoMJpqS00

Buena Park’s new Pump Track will open on Monday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Peak Park. The city will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the track.

There will be a live DJ playing music all afternoon and free helmets for guests while supplies last. People can bring a bike, skateboard, scooter, wheelchair, or rollerblades to try the rolling track. For more details, neighbors can visit BuenaPark.com or call (714) 562-3860.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Buena Park

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