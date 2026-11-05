🔧 Buena Park Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Buena Park has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, rides, and stores running smoothly.

Here are a couple of strong options in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Buena Park, CA:

Employer: Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm Location: Buena Park, CA

Salary: $70,304 – $82,250 per year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Lead the team that keeps the park’s infrastructure, paint, signs, and carpentry work safe and looking sharp. This role is great if you have 10+ years in construction/maintenance, know your way around blueprints and codes, and want to handle scheduling, budgeting, and team leadership in a busy theme park setting.

Employer: 99 Ranch Market

Location: 6491 Caballero Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

Salary: $20 – $25 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role taking care of refrigeration, light electrical and mechanical work, carpentry, plants, and floors across store locations. Good fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, can work weekends/holidays, and like a mix of tasks plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.