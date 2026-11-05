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🔧 Buena Park Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Buena Park has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, rides, and stores running smoothly.
Here are a couple of strong options in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Buena Park, CA:
Supervisor, Facilities Maintenance Construction
- Employer: Knott's Berry Farm
- Location: Buena Park, CA
- Salary: $70,304 – $82,250 per year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the team that keeps the park’s infrastructure, paint, signs, and carpentry work safe and looking sharp. This role is great if you have 10+ years in construction/maintenance, know your way around blueprints and codes, and want to handle scheduling, budgeting, and team leadership in a busy theme park setting.
Maintenance Technician Specialist (Handyman)
- Employer: 99 Ranch Market
- Location: 6491 Caballero Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620
- Salary: $20 – $25 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role taking care of refrigeration, light electrical and mechanical work, carpentry, plants, and floors across store locations. Good fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, can work weekends/holidays, and like a mix of tasks plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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