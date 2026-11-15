Looking for a playful new friend in Buellton? These adoptable kittens are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

All cats below are Domestic Shorthair kittens with an adoption fee of $150 each, from Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group ((805) 688-8224).

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black and White

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Gelato is a young black-and-white boy who’s ready to grow up in a home of his own. If you’re looking for a kitten to bond with from an early age, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Gelato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Sprinkles is a sleek black baby girl who would love a cozy lap and a safe indoor life. She’s the perfect age to learn your routine and become a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Sprinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Pudding is a classic brown tabby boy with that timeless “tiger stripe” look. He’s a young kitten, ready to learn, play, and grow with his new family.

👉 Meet Pudding and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White and Black

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Shortcake is a striking white-and-black kitten boy. If you love bold markings and kitten energy, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Shortcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Donut is a handsome all-black baby boy. He’s ready for a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Squirrel is a tortoiseshell baby girl with a unique, patchy coat. If you love one-of-a-kind markings, she’s a great choice.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group

Contact: (805) 688-8224

Dobby is a brown tabby baby girl, ready to leave the shelter life behind for a loving home. She’s at the perfect age to settle in and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Buellton, CA, please consider visiting Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption & Welfare Group or calling (805) 688-8224 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.