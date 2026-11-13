📅 Groundwater board meeting in Buellton on Nov. 16

The CMA GSA JPA Board will hold a regular meeting on November 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

You can attend in person at: Buellton City Council Chambers

140 West Highway 246, Buellton, California

A key item on the agenda is the Periodic Review and Assessment of the CMA GSA Groundwater Sustainability Plan (Public Draft), dated August 28, 2026.

Residents interested in local groundwater management and water policy can attend or join the remote meeting to listen in and follow the discussion. The notice also mentions an agenda and meeting packet, which should be available through the CMA GSA website for more detailed information.