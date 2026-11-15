Buda neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden seating to moving supplies. If you’re nearby, these could save you a trip to the store.

Item: Concrete garden bench with pedestal

Condition: Not stated, but described as concrete bench with pedestal

Location: Whispering Hollow, Buda, TX

Details: Solid concrete, so it will be heavy. You must be able to pick up yourself. The poster asks that you call 512-751-5253 if interested to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large stack of Chewy.com cardboard boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Hillside Terrace, Buda, TX

Details: Great for moving or storage. These are branded Chewy boxes, likely a mix of sizes. Handy if you’re packing up a home, garage, or doing a big clean-out.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large stack of cardboard boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Hillside Terrace, Buda, TX

Details: Another big batch of boxes, also perfect for moving or storage. If you need a lot of boxes, you might be able to pair these with the Chewy boxes nearby.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving boxes with packing paper

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sunfield, Buda, TX

Details: Mix of wardrobe, large, and medium size boxes, plus packing paper. This is a great all-in-one set if you’re planning a move and need different box sizes and wrapping material.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two solid wooden panels from a bunk bed

Condition: Not stated; only finished on one side

Location: Bradfield Village, Buda, TX

Details: Panels were used for a bunk bed and could be reconstructed into other furniture. Each panel is 44" x 72" and fairly heavy. The poster says they will be on the street for pickup, so you can likely grab them without arranging a meet, but bring help or a vehicle that can handle the size and weight.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buda tend to go quickly, especially moving supplies and solid furniture pieces. If something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.