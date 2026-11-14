📅 HS Choir Pre-Area Auditions (Multi-Day)

High school choir Pre-Area Auditions are scheduled as a multi-day event.

Dates: Starts Nov 12, 2026 and runs through Nov 14, 2026 (multi-day). A second listing shows Nov 13–16, 2026 as an all-day event.

Starts and runs through (multi-day). A second listing shows as an all-day event. Location: Moe & Gene Johnson High School, 4260 Ranch to Market Rd 967, Buda, TX 78610, USA

School calendar host: Lockhart Junior High School , 419 Bois D'Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644

, Phone: 512-398-0000

Students in high school choir and their families can mark these dates and location, and add the event to their personal calendars. For exact audition times or which dates apply to specific students, contact the school at 512-398-0000.