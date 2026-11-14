The City of Buda has been named the 10th community in Texas to achieve the state’s “Grand Slam” Friendly Texas distinction, given to cities that earn all four official Friendly Texas certifications from the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor. Buda recently received the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from Travel Texas and the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from the Texas Film Commission, adding to its earlier Film Friendly Texas and Music Friendly Texas titles. These certifications honor Buda’s work to support visitors, creative industries, and local tourism and economic growth. More information: https://gov.texas.gov/business/post/buda-earns-tourism-friendly-texas-and-digital-media-friendly-texas-certifications

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Buda, TX - City Government