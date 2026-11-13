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Buda
Sidewalk Closure in Front of Former Helen’s Casa Alde
10 days ago
The public sidewalk in front of the former Helen’s Casa Alde building in Downtown Buda is temporarily closed while maintenance is done on the awning and building front. The sidewalk will stay barricaded through the weekend, but pedestrians can still pass using the space between the barricades and the nearby parking spaces.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Buda, TX - City Government
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