Buda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from bedroom furniture to kids’ safety gear and clothes.

Item: White Regalo bed rail guard

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Sunfield, Buda, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

White bed rail guard by Regalo, ideal for toddler safety and helping little ones stay in bed at night. Great if you’re moving a child from a crib to a big-kid bed and want extra peace of mind.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tempur-Pedic queen mattress

Category: Furniture

Location: Windy Hill, Buda, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Free Tempur-Pedic queen mattress to anyone who can pick it up. The cover has a water stain that the owner thinks can come off, and the cover is removable for washing. They’re giving it away because they got a new mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pottery Barn queen-sized headboard and frame

Category: Furniture

Location: Stonefield, Buda, TX – 270 Fossilstone Trail (on front lawn)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice Pottery Barn queen headboard and frame, completely free. It’s already on the front lawn for pickup at 270 Fossilstone Trail, so you can swing by and grab it. The poster says they will delete the ad once it’s gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Central Market t-shirts and bandanas

Category: Clothing & accessories

Location: Carrington Oaks, Buda, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of clothing freebies: two XL shirts, one Medium shirt, and three bandanas. These are regifts and all listed as good condition. Perfect for casual wear, yard work, or extra bandanas for walks and projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buda tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.