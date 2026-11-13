📢 Buda earns new state tourism and digital media honors

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Governor’s Office has announced that the City of Buda has been officially designated as both a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community and a Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the required multi-step programs.

With these new certifications, Buda becomes the 10th “Grand Slam” Friendly Texas Community, adding to its earlier Film Friendly Texas and Music Friendly Texas designations.

These recognitions signal that Buda is welcoming and prepared to work with tourism, film, music, and digital media projects, which can help attract more visitors and creative businesses to the area.