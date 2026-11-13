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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Buda Right Now
Buda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or small extras, take a look below.
Free Antique-Style Desk – First Come, First Serve
Item: Free desk
Condition: Used – good
Location: Middle Street, Buda, TX (look for the orange dumpster)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple listing for a desk in the antique furniture category. It’s first come, first serve on Middle Street in Buda. The poster says if the listing is still up, it’s still available.
Workout Bench with Attachments
Item: Workout bench
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Buda, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Free workout bench that includes parts to hold plates for preacher curls, hamstring, and quad exercises. Condition is listed as fair, so expect some wear, but it could be great for a home gym on a budget.
2024 Graduation Tassel
Item: 2024 tassel
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Buda, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A 2024 tassel that’s listed as used – like new. Handy if you lost yours, need a spare, or want it for decoration or crafts.
Free items in Buda tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.