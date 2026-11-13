Buda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or small extras, take a look below.

Item: Free desk

Condition: Used – good

Location: Middle Street, Buda, TX (look for the orange dumpster)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple listing for a desk in the antique furniture category. It’s first come, first serve on Middle Street in Buda. The poster says if the listing is still up, it’s still available.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Workout bench

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Buda, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Free workout bench that includes parts to hold plates for preacher curls, hamstring, and quad exercises. Condition is listed as fair, so expect some wear, but it could be great for a home gym on a budget.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: 2024 tassel

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Buda, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A 2024 tassel that’s listed as used – like new. Handy if you lost yours, need a spare, or want it for decoration or crafts.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in Buda tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.