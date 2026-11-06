🏗️ Buda, TX Engineering Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Buda’s construction and tech scene is booming, and it’s pulling in serious engineering talent. If you’re into big infrastructure or cutting‑edge autonomy, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Buda, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,500 – $99,500

Support major construction projects by handling drainage design documents, giving technical guidance on site, and helping keep quality and safety on track. Good fit if you have a 4‑year engineering degree and want to grow with a global firm that offers 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and training.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Buda, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,500 – $99,500

Focus on dry utilities (power, communications, etc.) while supporting field crews with plans, quality checks, and problem‑solving. Great for someone with a 4‑year technical degree (or equivalent experience) who wants hands‑on project work plus strong benefits and career development.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Buda, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $111,000

Work directly on roadway projects, helping crews read drawings, solve field issues, and meet quality goals. Ideal if you have a 4‑year engineering degree and 2+ years of experience, and want to move up on large, complex jobs with full corporate benefits.

Employer: Crewline

Location: Buda, TX (on-site, near Austin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45–$50/hour (~$90K–$100K base, ~${130}K with OT)

Join a fast‑growing startup building self‑driving kits for heavy equipment. You’ll bring up and test PCBs, build harnesses, install systems on rollers and dozers, and debug issues in the lab and in the field. Best for a senior‑level electronics/electrical technician (5–10+ years) with PCB, CAN, and vehicle/robotics experience. Includes health insurance, equity potential, tool allowance, and paid travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Buda’s engineering market is moving fast, and experience on these projects can open a lot of doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.