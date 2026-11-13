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Freedom Village at Brandywine Named a Best of Chester County 2026 Winner by Daily Local News
By David Bjorkgren,3 days ago
Freedom Village at Brandywine has been named a Best of Chester County 2026 winner for retirement communities in the Chester County Daily Local News Annual Reader’s Choice Awards. “This recognition is a wonderful honor and celebrates the community’s commitment to providing exceptional senior living experiences for residents and their...