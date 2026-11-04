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Bridging the Gap: Heart Disease, Diabetes, and the Path to Better Health
By Mark Hostutler,2 days ago
November marks American Diabetes Month, highlighting the significant link between diabetes and cardiovascular health. Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease and venous arterial disease, making it vital to understand these conditions and the treatments available. Diabetes is a major risk factor for heart disease. High blood sugar levels damage...