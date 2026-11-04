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Penn State Abington Research Expo to Feature Live Demos and Art Nov. 12
By David Bjorkgren,2 days ago
Penn State Abington is hosting a Faculty Research and Creative Works Expo Thursday, Nov. 12, 4 to 7 PM, at the Academic Building at Penn State Abington. This informal, open house event for Penn State Abington friends, neighbors, and community offers an opportunity to discuss and enjoy the scholarly and creative work of the Abington faculty and staff.