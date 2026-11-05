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Fairless Hills
10th Hold On You Matter Walk set for April 2027
7 days ago
The 10th Hold On You Matter Walk for suicide prevention will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Bucks County Technical High School. The walk marks a decade of the community coming together to raise awareness, share hope, and honor lives lost to suicide.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force
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