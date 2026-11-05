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Doylestown
Local Author Fair at Doylestown Library Saturday
3 days ago
The Doylestown Library will host Local Author Fair 2026 on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. All ages can meet local authors, buy signed books, and celebrate stories. More information: https://buff.ly/IkHvXQR
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bucks County Free Library
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