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Doylestown

Local Author Fair at Doylestown Library Saturday

3 days ago
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The Doylestown Library will host Local Author Fair 2026 on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. All ages can meet local authors, buy signed books, and celebrate stories. More information: https://buff.ly/IkHvXQR

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bucks County Free Library

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