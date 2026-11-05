📢 November brings resources for Bucks County caregivers

📢 Support and resources for family caregivers in Bucks County

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the many people caring for loved ones who can’t manage daily tasks on their own.

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans is a caregiver — often a spouse, child, neighbor, or friend. In Pennsylvania, over 2 million caregivers provided an estimated $40 billion in unpaid care last year.

If you help a family member or friend with everyday activities, you might be a caregiver too, and there are resources to support you:

National caregiver information and tools: www.caregiving.org

Bucks County Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Program: https://buckscounty.gov/1444/CaregiverSupport-Program

If you’re a caregiver in Bucks County, take a moment this month to explore these supports and see what help is available for you and your family.