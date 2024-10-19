Open in App
    Which Bucks County field hockey teams made the District One playoffs? First-round matchups

    By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago

    The District One Field Hockey tournament gets underway on Monday, and there are plenty of Bucks County area teams in the mix. Check out the first-round matchups, and follow for final scores and game recaps for your favorite teams right here.

    Class 3A (7 teams advance to PIAA playoffs)

    First round, Monday, October 21

    • First-round byes: No. 2 CB West, No. 8 Souderton
    • No. 17 North Penn at No. 16 WC Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • No. 20 Pennsbury at No. 13 Haverford, 7 p.m.
    • No. 21 Council Rock South at No. 12 Garnet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
    • No. 23 CB East at No. 10 Neshaminy, 7 p.m.
    • No. 19 Council Rock North at No. 14 Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.
    • No. 22 CB South at No. 11 Quakertown, 5 p.m.

    Second round: Wednesday, October 23

    • No. 9 Plymouth Whitemarsh/No. 24 Perkiomen Valley at No. 8 Souderton, 7 p.m.
    • No. 18 Owen J. Roberts/No. 15 Ridley at No. 2 CB West, 7 p.m.

    Class 2A (5 teams advance to PIAA playoffs)

    First round, Tuesday, October 22

    • No. 10 Gwynedd Mercy at No. 7 Phoenixville, 4 p.m.

    Quarterfinal round: Thursday, October 24

    Class 1A (2 teams advance to PIAA playoffs)

    First round, Tuesday, October 22

    • First-round byes: No. 1 Faith Christian, No. 2 Delco Christian
    • No. 5 Springfield at No. 4 New Hope-Solebury, 6 p.m.
    • No. 6 Pope John Paul II at No. 3 Dock Mennonite, 4 p.m.

