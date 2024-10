Middletown may impose 'stormwater fee' on residents, businesses. Here's why and how much

(This story was updated to add new information)

Stormwater may have Middletown residents and businesses digging into their pockets to pay for flood control in 2025.

Earlier this year a committee reviewed the township's storm control infrastructure and the Board of Supervisors concluded that upgrades are needed.

"The Township’s stormwater infrastructure is undersized, deteriorating, and/or non-existent in much of the Township," Assistant Township Manager Nick Valla said in an email. "The community is also experiencing more severe weather events that current stormwater infrastructure cannot handle, resulting in increased flooding."

A stormwater impact fee would be "assessed to all properties to support the cost of providing, maintaining, and repairing stormwater management infrastructure. A stormwater impact fee is not a tax," he said in his email response.

Middletown has no single funding source for flood control improvements.

In other flood news Hurricane Ida punished her. But South Perkasie Covered Bridge is making a comeback

How much will it cost me?

The committee has proposed that the Board of Supervisors assess the following:

$5 a month for residential properties, for a total of $60 a year.

For commercial properties there would be a “tiered fee” starting at $12 per month “based on impervious surface” (pavement, parking lots, etc.), maxing out at $500 per month per property.

When will the fee be implemented?

The supervisors will be presented with the advisory committee’s report at their monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 21 , at the municipal building at 7 p.m.

If the board decides to impose the fee, it’s expected the supervisors will review an ordinance setting out these details at either the November or December meeting. It is expected the fees will be effective in 2025, but no date has been set.

What are residents saying?

Under a post on the topic on Facebook’s “Middletown Township Residents” the comments are mixed. Some seem fine with the fee, others point to permissive overdevelopment creating the flooding issues.

“What a joke, I can make sure that the drain on the corner is free from debris. Every time we turn around it’s another charge,” said a Facebook user.

On the opposite end is this post: “Is it possible we actually need better storm water management. Some of the flooding around here has been pretty serious. I don’t like to be cynical until I know more facts.”

JD Mullane can be reached at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Middletown may impose 'stormwater fee' on residents, businesses. Here's why and how much