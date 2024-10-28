Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Trenton-Mercer Airport released big upgrade plans in 2018. Here's where things stand today

    By Lacey Latch, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKrvb_0wP8gXOW00

    Work on the ground has finally begun on long-awaited plans to enhance and expand Trenton-Mercer Airport.

    Widespread upgrades were first announced in 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the plans for a new terminal in 2022.

    But construction only began about a month ago on the airport’s replacement Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station, according to Theodore Siggelakis, director of communications and intergovernmental affairs for Mercer County.

    The new fire station is expected to be 20,000 square feet with two stories and five apparatus bays — enough for both the specialty airport and municipal firefighters from the Ewing Fire Department that will share the space. And the fire station is just the beginning of a far-reaching update to the aging structure that is expected to cost approximately $200 million.

    What is included in the airport expansion plans?

    Airport officials are still finishing design work on a replacement terminal that would quadruple the size of the existing terminal, Siggelakis said.

    The current terminal is a 25,000 square foot, three-story building that was built in the 1970s. It has two main gates, and the interior is mostly occupied by security and screening devices with little room left for passengers, concessions or anything else.

    The new terminal is planned to be 125,000 square feet with four modern gates, 10 ticket counters and improved overall airport functions, from baggage screening and TSA stations to bathrooms and concession areas.

    Airport officials are also in the process of the environmental review for a new air traffic control tower, Siggelakis said.

    The taller tower will replace the aging tower currently in use, which has outdated equipment and has blind spots on the taxiway, according to the airport's master plan.

    The goal is to complete all the projects over the course of the next two to five years, Siggelakis said, with delays possible because many processes necessary for the work are outside of their control.

    The fire station — expected to cost $17 million — will be built completely using county funds with the ability to pursue federal reimbursement either before or after completion, he said. Officials are also seeking funds for the terminal and the control tower.

    The airport plans also include building a parking garage to hold more than 1,000 cars and trucks and a full-depth reconstruction of a taxiway.

    Some residents have fought airport plans

    Trenton Threatened Skies, a nonprofit organization comprised of residents from both Bucks and Mercer County, has argued against what they call "reckless expansion" at the airport for years.

    The group has argued that the upgrades will result in expanded flight schedules, using larger planes and altered flight paths that will disrupt residents quality of life and threaten their health.

    The organization filed a legal challenge to the plan to build the new terminal, which was rejected by a federal appeals court in Philadelphia in January.

    They've argue that the massive increase in size of the terminal will inevitably result in an increase in passengers, flights and air traffic over nearby communities.

    Read more about the project delays:Trenton-Mercer Airport construction appears delayed. Here's why

    Engineers hired by Mercer County submitted a 392-page environmental report to the FAA in early 2022 and proposed just the opposite, suggesting that the airport's expansion would have little or no impact on the environment or noise pollution.

    Trenton-Mercer airport welcomed 325,865 passengers in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the upgrades in mind, the airport's master plan forecasts seeing 476,507 passengers in 2035, a 46% increase.

    “FAA Terminal Area Forecasts and Master Plan forecasts all point to increased passenger activity, and we expect our county to be consistent with these figures,” Siggelakis said.

    Despite the increase in passenger activity, he noted that the upgrades could be positive for nearby residents, whether they use the airport or not.

    “For Ewing residents, the shared service with the ARFF and Ewing firefighters will allow for better fire coverage for the municipality,” Siggelakis said.

    “For residents in the surrounding area looking to use the terminal, you will have a better flying experience” similar to larger airports just without the high volume of customers."

    Lacey Latch is the development reporter for the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer. She can be reached atLLatch@gannett.com.

    Related Search

    Mercer countyTrenton-Mercer airportAirport expansion plansAirport terminal designEnvironmental reviewNew fire station

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    20h ago
    I hope after they expand we can get jet blue to move in and get rid of frontier . Philly is to high and Newark can be pricey . Trenton would allow jet blue to give us cheap fares with out getting on a junk airline
    Bert Tainow
    1d ago
    They will fix it all up and than Frontier will pull out of Trenton or go bankrupt. Waste of money.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS News2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    News anchor dropped after social media post telling Trump-haters supporting Harris: 'Stay home, don’t vote'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Everyone Is Moving To This Pennsylvania City
    WUSL Power 991 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA29 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy