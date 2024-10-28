Trenton-Mercer Airport released big upgrade plans in 2018. Here's where things stand today

Work on the ground has finally begun on long-awaited plans to enhance and expand Trenton-Mercer Airport.

Widespread upgrades were first announced in 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the plans for a new terminal in 2022.

But construction only began about a month ago on the airport’s replacement Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station, according to Theodore Siggelakis, director of communications and intergovernmental affairs for Mercer County.

The new fire station is expected to be 20,000 square feet with two stories and five apparatus bays — enough for both the specialty airport and municipal firefighters from the Ewing Fire Department that will share the space. And the fire station is just the beginning of a far-reaching update to the aging structure that is expected to cost approximately $200 million.

What is included in the airport expansion plans?

Airport officials are still finishing design work on a replacement terminal that would quadruple the size of the existing terminal, Siggelakis said.

The current terminal is a 25,000 square foot, three-story building that was built in the 1970s. It has two main gates, and the interior is mostly occupied by security and screening devices with little room left for passengers, concessions or anything else.

The new terminal is planned to be 125,000 square feet with four modern gates, 10 ticket counters and improved overall airport functions, from baggage screening and TSA stations to bathrooms and concession areas.

Airport officials are also in the process of the environmental review for a new air traffic control tower, Siggelakis said.

The taller tower will replace the aging tower currently in use, which has outdated equipment and has blind spots on the taxiway, according to the airport's master plan.

The goal is to complete all the projects over the course of the next two to five years, Siggelakis said, with delays possible because many processes necessary for the work are outside of their control.

The fire station — expected to cost $17 million — will be built completely using county funds with the ability to pursue federal reimbursement either before or after completion, he said. Officials are also seeking funds for the terminal and the control tower.

The airport plans also include building a parking garage to hold more than 1,000 cars and trucks and a full-depth reconstruction of a taxiway.

Some residents have fought airport plans

Trenton Threatened Skies, a nonprofit organization comprised of residents from both Bucks and Mercer County, has argued against what they call "reckless expansion" at the airport for years.

The group has argued that the upgrades will result in expanded flight schedules, using larger planes and altered flight paths that will disrupt residents quality of life and threaten their health.

The organization filed a legal challenge to the plan to build the new terminal, which was rejected by a federal appeals court in Philadelphia in January.

They've argue that the massive increase in size of the terminal will inevitably result in an increase in passengers, flights and air traffic over nearby communities.

Read more about the project delays:Trenton-Mercer Airport construction appears delayed. Here's why

Engineers hired by Mercer County submitted a 392-page environmental report to the FAA in early 2022 and proposed just the opposite, suggesting that the airport's expansion would have little or no impact on the environment or noise pollution.

Trenton-Mercer airport welcomed 325,865 passengers in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the upgrades in mind, the airport's master plan forecasts seeing 476,507 passengers in 2035, a 46% increase.

“FAA Terminal Area Forecasts and Master Plan forecasts all point to increased passenger activity, and we expect our county to be consistent with these figures,” Siggelakis said.

Despite the increase in passenger activity, he noted that the upgrades could be positive for nearby residents, whether they use the airport or not.

“For Ewing residents, the shared service with the ARFF and Ewing firefighters will allow for better fire coverage for the municipality,” Siggelakis said.

“For residents in the surrounding area looking to use the terminal, you will have a better flying experience” similar to larger airports just without the high volume of customers."

Lacey Latch is the development reporter for the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer. She can be reached atLLatch@gannett.com.