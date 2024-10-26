Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions, Pick 2 Day results for Oct. 25, 2024

The Pennsylvania Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 results for each game:

Winning Mega Millions numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

23-26-35-41-43, Mega Ball: 07, Megaplier: 2

Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 2 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

Day: 5-6, Wild: 8

Evening: 0-6, Wild: 5

Check Pick 2 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

Day: 0-3-8, Wild: 8

Evening: 8-7-9, Wild: 5

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 4 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

Day: 5-6-4-8, Wild: 8

Evening: 6-9-0-7, Wild: 5

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 5 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

Day: 8-8-3-1-0, Wild: 8

Evening: 9-2-1-8-4, Wild: 5

Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash4Life numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

05-15-27-40-46, Cash Ball: 03

Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 5 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

02-08-11-13-33

Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Treasure Hunt numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

05-11-14-20-22

Check Treasure Hunt payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Match 6 Lotto numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

08-11-27-31-39-48

Check Match 6 Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

Sign the Ticket: Ensure your ticket has your signature, name, address and phone number on the back.

Ensure your ticket has your signature, name, address and phone number on the back. Prizes up to $600: Claim at any PA Lottery retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.

Prizes from $600 to $2,500: Use a Claim Form to claim at a retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.

Prizes over $2,500: Mail your signed ticket with a Claim Form or in person at a Lottery Area Office (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Lottery Headquarters is currently not open to the public. Visit the PA Lottery website for other office locations near you.

When are the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 2, 3, 4, 5: 1:35 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. daily.

Cash4Life: 9 p.m. daily.

Cash 5: 6:59 p.m. daily.

Treasure Hunt: 1:35 p.m. daily.

Match 6 Lotto: 6:59 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

Powerball Double Play: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday.

