    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions, Pick 2 Day results for Oct. 25, 2024

    By Courier Times staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aOBH_0wMzAexu00

    The Pennsylvania Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Mega Millions numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    23-26-35-41-43, Mega Ball: 07, Megaplier: 2

    Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 2 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    Day: 5-6, Wild: 8

    Evening: 0-6, Wild: 5

    Check Pick 2 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 3 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    Day: 0-3-8, Wild: 8

    Evening: 8-7-9, Wild: 5

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 4 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    Day: 5-6-4-8, Wild: 8

    Evening: 6-9-0-7, Wild: 5

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 5 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    Day: 8-8-3-1-0, Wild: 8

    Evening: 9-2-1-8-4, Wild: 5

    Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash4Life numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    05-15-27-40-46, Cash Ball: 03

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash 5 numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    02-08-11-13-33

    Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Treasure Hunt numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    05-11-14-20-22

    Check Treasure Hunt payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Match 6 Lotto numbers from Oct. 25 drawing

    08-11-27-31-39-48

    Check Match 6 Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    • Sign the Ticket: Ensure your ticket has your signature, name, address and phone number on the back.
    • Prizes up to $600: Claim at any PA Lottery retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
    • Prizes from $600 to $2,500: Use a Claim Form to claim at a retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
    • Prizes over $2,500: Mail your signed ticket with a Claim Form or in person at a Lottery Area Office (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

    Lottery Headquarters is currently not open to the public. Visit the PA Lottery website for other office locations near you.

    When are the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
    • Pick 2, 3, 4, 5: 1:35 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. daily.
    • Cash4Life: 9 p.m. daily.
    • Cash 5: 6:59 p.m. daily.
    • Treasure Hunt: 1:35 p.m. daily.
    • Match 6 Lotto: 6:59 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
    • Powerball Double Play: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday.

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Pennsylvania editor. You can send feedback using this form.

