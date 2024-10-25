Bucks County jail contractor's wrongful death settlement unsealed. What they paid

Bucks County’s for-profit corrections health care provider paid $250,000 to settle claims in the first wrongful death lawsuit filed against the company shortly after it took over inmate health care at the county jail.

For eight years, though, the settlement details that PrimeCare Medical Inc. reached with the mother of 29-year-old Vallia "Valene" Karaharisis in her 2013 death, were kept secret under a federal court seal.

Earlier this month, though, the 2016 agreement was successfully unsealed after the Pennsylvania chapter of Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic provided pro-bono intervention to this news organization.

Under the agreement PrimeCare paid Karaharisis’ mother, Loretta Lopez, $250,000, and after paying legal fees and expenses she received $125,531 in wrongful death and survival claims. Bucks County paid Lopez $50,000.

Karaharisis was found dead in her cell on Sept. 29, 2013, three days after she was incarcerated on a probation violation, and three months after the county contracted with PrimeCare Medical. An autopsy listed the cause as “sudden death during heroin withdrawal.”

In September 2015, Lopez sued the county and PrimeCare alleging they failed to provide adequate detox treatment and monitoring.

The Karaharisis settlement is the third the organizations have successfully unsealed involving PrimeCare for wrongful death lawsuits in Bucks County, where the county’s liability insurance deductible has quadrupled since 2018 to $1 million per claim this year.

The new settlement information suggests that Bucks County, and PrimeCare Medical, combined have paid out $3.8 million in wrongful death claims at the Doylestown jail in the 11 years.

Of that amount, Bucks County has paid $1.2 million to settle claims, according to records obtained under the Pennsylvania public transparency law.

Settlements have cost PrimeCare more than $2.5 million since 2016 for five claims filed by Bucks County families of former inmates.

But PrimeCare blocked access to its settlement agreements involving Bucks County by convincing the federal court to seal them from public view.

Under a court seal the settlement details can remain secret because private companies are excluded from the state’s government transparency laws, even when they are contracted by a public agency and paid with public money.

This year PrimeCare is being paid roughly $8 million for its medical and mental health services in Bucks County. Company officials did not respond to emails seeking comment on why it requests the court seal settlement agreements.

Since 2022, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic have successfully unsealed four settlements PrimeCare Medical reached in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the Bucks County settlements the organizations also successfully unsealed a PrimeCare wrongful death settlement involving a York County inmate who completed suicide in 2016.

One Bucks County wrongful death settlement involving PrimeCare Medical now remains under court seal.

The family of Frederick Adami, who also died of complications related to opiate withdrawal in 2018, has previously said it received $750,000 from PrimeCare. The county paid the family $625,000 to settle its claims, records show.

Heather Murray, associate director of the Cornell clinic, and co-counsel Paula Knudsen Burke at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, have pledged to next seek the unsealing of the Adami settlement on behalf of this news organization.

Murray has said she hopes the center’s success would lead the company to stop using the court system to avoid public transparency.

“PrimeCare should not be allowed to keep these settlement records secret because the public has a right to know what the government is doing with the public’s money and about any shortcomings in the healthcare provided to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens,” Murray said.

Harrisburg attorney Joy Ramsingh, who also represented clients in public transparency cases, said she was “baffled” as to why the courts allowed the records to be sealed.

“If you’re going to build astronomical private wealth off of Pennsylvania’s taxpayers, you had better be ready to account for the quality of the services you’re providing,” Ramsingh said. “Keeping these settlements sealed sets a terrifying precedent of allowing private prison contractors to misbehave, pay off the victim, and then sweep the entire thing under the rug.”

Since 2019, the Harrisburg-based correctional health company has been named as a defendant in more than 65 federal lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania alleging injuries or deaths as a result of inadequate medical care, according to the federal docket.

In Bucks County, the company has also settled at least five lawsuits since 2015 where inmates alleged they were injured as a result of inadequate medical care. Those settlements are court sealed.

At least 26 Bucks County inmates have died since 2013, including five since 2023, county, state and newspaper records show.

