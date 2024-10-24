Open in App
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Halloween isn't just for kids: 19 places in Bucks County for adults to party this weekend

    By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWZVo_0wJw1YBs00

    There’s no denying kids have plenty of ways to enjoy the Halloween season with all the classroom parties, parades, hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick or treating and more.

    But why should they get to have all the fun?

    If you’re looking for an excuse to throw on a costume this weekend, then grab your friends and head out to one of these adults-only Halloween events happening around Bucks County:

    Oct. 25: Deadly Silent Disco Party at Peddler’s Village

    Don your best costume or dress in black for a spirited evening featuring a silent disco-style party under the haunted tent at Peddler’s Village. Get your dance on with three channels of music played through wireless headphones, compete in a costume contest for prizes, play light-up lawn games and enjoy food and beverages from the pay-as-you-go food trucks and cash bar. They will also have fire pits and photo op areas. $35 cover charge. Must be 21 or older to attend.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 6:30–10 p.m.

    Where: Peddler’s Village Event Tent, Route 263 and Street Road, Lahaska

    Oct. 25: Halloween Party at 1675 Spirits

    Join 1675 Spirits for a spooktacular night featuring exlusive Halloween cocktail specials, live music by Stage Left, bites from Rooster & The Chick and a costume contest with prizes.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 5 p.m.

    Where: 1675 Spirits, 2685 Bristol Pike, Bensalem

    Oct. 25: Third Annual Halloween Party at Villa Capri

    Villa Capri is hosting its annual Halloween party featuring DJ Batdan and a costume contest for a chance to win $100 cash.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Where: Villa Capri, 51 W. Court St., Doylestown

    Event page on Facebook

    Oct. 25: Halloween Party at the Trolley Barn

    Head over to the Trolley Barn Public Market for their Halloween party featuring DJ music, costume contest, food and adult beverages. $5 cover charge.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 7–10 p.m.

    Where: Trolley Barn Public Market, 108 E. Broad St., Quakertown

    Event page on Facebook

    Ghost tours in Bucks County:Bucks County has scary-good history; where to find ghost tours, chills for Halloween season

    Oct. 26: Halloween Tattoo Flash Event at Mini Mega Electric Gallery

    Mini Mega Electric Gallery is collaborating with Hops/Scotch to host a walk-in flash event featuring custom tattoo flash selected by the Hop/Scotch crew and designed by Oddy Knocks. All designs range from $50 to $150. Tattoo recipients receive access to the speakeasy limited edition cocktail menu at Hops/Scotch.

    Unable to make it on the 26th? Buy a Halloween cocktail from Hops/Scotch and receive extended access to Halloween flash all week through Nov. 2.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon–10 p.m.

    Where: Mini Mega Electric Gallery, 25 N. Main St., Doylestown

    Oct. 26: Halloween Party at Hops/Scotch

    Come in costume for Hops/Scotch’s annual Halloween Party featuring a DJ, costume contest with prizes and spooky-themed cocktails in their Halloween pop-up bar decked out from top to bottom with classic horror film décor.

    In addition to its party, Hops/Scotch’s Halloween pop-up bar will be open through Oct. 31 with readings by Alexandra Taylor Astrology on Oct. 23, 24 and 31 from 7–9 p.m.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Where: Hops/Scotch, 22 S. Main St., Doylestown

    Oct. 26: Third Annual Mischief at Vault Brewing

    Yardley Tattoo is hosting a tattoo flash event in the back bar at Vault Brewing, featuring permanent jewelry by Boro Piercing, extra sparkle by Philly Fairy Hair, sweet treats by Evolution Candy and live music from Gene Shepherd. Tattoo participants receive 10% off their bill at Vault Brewing, Vault Smokehouse, Pretty Bird Coffee Roasters, Pretty Burger and Kawaii Tori Sushi. Must be sober and 18 or older to be tattooed.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon–7 p.m.

    Where: Vault Brewing, 10 S. Main St., Yardley

    Event page on Facebook

    Oct. 26: Halloween Dance Party at Havana

    Come in costume for a DJ Halloween Dance Party at Havana. No cover for those in costume.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

    Where: Havana, 105 S. Main St., New Hope

    2024 Bucks County Halloween Guide:From costumes to hayrides to ghost tours: Welcome to our 2024 Halloween seasonal guide

    Oct. 26: Halloween Party at Irish Horne

    Irish Horne Bar and Restaurant is hosting a Halloween party, featuring live music by Stranger Things Rock and a contest for best costume. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to the Irish Horne.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8–11 p.m.

    Where: Irish Horne Bar and Restaurant, 882 Second Street Pike, Richboro

    Event page on Facebook

    Oct. 26: Halloween Costume Party at Puck

    Puck Live by Great Barn is hosting a Halloween party featuring a costume contest with cash prizes, 80s nostalgia, Halloween-themed drinks and live music by Radio 80. Come dressed in your favorite 80s look for a chance at cash prizes for the top three costumes.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 8 p.m.

    Where: Puck Live by Great Barn, 1 Printers Alley, Doylestown

    Oct. 26: Halloween Dance Party at Swig Nightclub

    Swig is hosting its Halloween dance party with music by Jumper and a costume contest with cash prizes up to $500 for first place. There is a $10 cover charge.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 8 p.m.

    Where: Swig Nightclub, 1111 Easton Road, Warrington

    Oct. 26: Halloween Bash at Crooked Eye Brewery

    Crooked Eye Brewery is hosting a dance party featuring live music by MAFIA and a costume contest with cash prizes.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.

    Where: Crooked Eye Brewery, 13 E. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro

    Event page on Facebook

    Oct. 27: Sour Sunday Halloween Edition at Free Will Brewing

    Come dressed in costume and join Free Will Brewing for a Halloween-themed Sour Sunday with a variety of barrel aged mixed culture beers, a return of "Life on Pears" for the first time since 2017 in bottles and on draft, and the next iteration of "Firmly Rooted.” Pair your beverage with artisan cheeses from The Farmstead Table, fresh oysters from Barneget Oyster Co. and wood fired pizza from Local Harvest. Brian Elliot Band will be on-site from 1–4 p.m. with live music.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 27 from noon–8 p.m.

    Where: Free Will Brewing, 406 E. Walnut St., Perkasie

    Oct. 27: High Heel Drag Race After Party at Havana

    New Hope Celebrates is hosting an after party at Havana, to cap off their 20th Annual High Heel Drag Race. The longstanding all-inclusive tradition draws spectators to Mechanic Street in New Hope to watch as participants, dressed in Halloween-inspired drag costumes and 3-inch high heels, race uphill carrying a pumpkin, where they must decorate it and race back down with the pumpkin in tow.

    Following the race, head over to Havana for the after party, featuring several performers including Featured performers include Miss New Hope Celebrates, Diva Divine Monroe; Mr. New Hope Celebrates, Sir Harold Angels; as well as other local drag queens with music provided by DJ Gavin Patrick McIlhinney. There will also be a cash bar, drink specials and lite fare.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 27. Race starts at 3 p.m. with after party to follow

    Where: Race is on West Mechanic Street. Party is at Havana, 105 S. Main St., New Hope

    Oct. 27: Specter and Spirits Whiskey Ghost Tour in New Hope

    Join Dram Devotees of Bucks County for a spooky tour of New Hope's most haunted locations, while tasting historic American whiskeys along the way. Each whiskey is thoughtfully paired with each of the seven haunted sites on the tour. Tickets are $65 online and include a skull tasting glass & Halloween gift bag. Designated driver tickets are also available for $40.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6:30–9 p.m.

    Where: Tour meets at Villa Vito, 26 W. Bridge St., New Hope

    Tickets and details at Eventbrite

    Oct. 31: Halloween Drag Show and Pumpkin Painting at Bitchin’ Kitten

    Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery is hosting a Halloween-themed extravaganza featuring a drag show performance with Lexi Legato, pumpkin painting and prizes for the most purr-fect pumpkin. Tickets are $25 online.

    When: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6–8 p.m.

    Where: Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, 58-B E. Bridge St., Morrisville

    Tickets and details at shop.bitchinkitten.com

    Nov. 2: Fourth Annual Halloween Party at Snipes Farm

    Music at Snipes Farm is hosting its 4th Annual Halloween Party featuring live music by Steal Your Face, food, cider, local beer and prizes for best costume in multiple categories. Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door.

    When: Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6–11:30 p.m.

    Where: Snipes Farm, 890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville

    Tickets and more details at Ticketleap

    Nov. 2: Halloween Party at Irish Rover Station House

    Spooky cocktails are on the menu at Irish Rover Station House’s Halloween party, as well as music By Ty Kingsley, prizes for best costume, and drink and appetizer specials.

    When: Saturday, Nov. 2 starting at 8 p.m.

    Where: Irish Rover Station House, 1033 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne

    Nov. 2: Halloween Party at Steam Pub

    Steam Pub is hosting a Halloween party featuring music by DJ Kev Nichols. Costumes are encouraged. No cover charge.

    When: Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

    Where: Steam Pub, 606 Second Street Pike, Southampton

    Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, food and drink, economic revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

