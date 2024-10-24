Open in App
    Here's what's coming to a 10-acre site along Route 413 in Bristol Township

    By JD Mullane, Bucks County Courier Times,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYZHR_0wJua65z00

    Bristol Township should soon see a bar and takeout joint demolished and replaced with a large light industrial building along Veterans Highway.

    Herring Properties sought and received a change in zoning this month for two parcels at 3113 and 3105 Veterans Highway/Route 413. The facility is expected to eventually create approximately 50 jobs.

    “The building will have high curb appeal, but be utilitarian for whatever light manufacturing company moves in,” said Jim Herring, of Herring Properties in Princeton, New Jersey.

    Warehouses boomingBucks County warehouse boom: 12 distribution centers developers want to build here

    The building, which is to cover between 115,000 and 120,000 square feet, is to be constructed on the weedy, unkempt site formerly occupied by the O’Connor Freightliner dealership.

    “That land has been fallow for at least 20 years,” Herring said.

    Middletown warehouses comingHere's when the huge warehouses built on the old Reedman’s tract in Middletown will open

    The planned light industrial site will spread across to an adjoining property occupied by the Stadium Bar and Grill takeout.

    “The operator of the bar is planning to close it down, and we made a deal where we will be knocking it down and that will be part of our site,” Herring said.

    Herring said he’s looking forward to project, which he said is not another one of Bucks County’s ubiquitous warehouse distribution centers.

    “The property is too small for something like that,” he said. “It could be some sort of food business. It could be a light operating business that assembles equipment or parts. Or a servicing company that may make part of their product there and service it somewhere else.”

    Whatever the case, it will follow in Herring Properties other successful ventures in Bristol Township, which include constructing the Urban Outfitters 309,000 square foot warehouse-style building called NUULY along Green Lane in the Bloomsdale-Fleetwing neighborhood. The business has become one of Urban Outfitters largest hubs, creating between 800 and 900 jobs.

    Herring has also developed the Bristol Commerce Center on the site of the old 3M airfield, as well as buildings occupied by Airgas, Goodyear and Hughes Enterprises. The bustling business park was fully leased in 2019.

    Herring said he returns to do business in Bristol Township because the township, an East Coast crossroads, is open to light industrial development.

    “I have had a spectacular relationship with Bristol Township,” he said. “I’ve been in Bristol Township about 24 years, and they’ve evolved and improved. They’re very sensible in their approach to attracting businesses.”

    After land development and council approval, Herring said, construction should be underway in about a year.

    JD Mullane can be reached at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

