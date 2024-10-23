Fallen PA State Trooper from Bristol among honorees for Keystone First Responder Award

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced the 12 first responders across the state who will be honored with the first annual Keystone First Responder Award, which recognizes those who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty.

One awardee, Trooper Martin Mack III, had strong ties to Bucks County before he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting a pedestrian on the highway near the Philadelphia sports stadiums in 2022.

Who was Trooper Martin Mack III?

Mack, 33, lived in Bristol Borough with his wife and two daughters. Mack joined the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class. He would spend his career with Patrol Section of Troop K, which covers Philadelphia, while also serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Mack also played rugby and was an avid Eagles fan. In addition to his job in law enforcement, Mack also served as an assistant coach at Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown.

Mack died in the line of duty alongside Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, of Montgomery County, who was also an awardee. In addition to serving as a state trooper, Sisca was also the Trappe Fire Chief. He left behind his wife and the baby girl they were expecting that summer.

The pedestrian the troopers were assisting, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, was also killed.

The driver who struck the three men, Jayana Webb, of Norristown, eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of driving under the influence. Webb was sentenced to 27.5 to 60 years in prison in November 2023.

What is the Keystone First Responder Award?

This award was created to publicly honor Pennsylvanians "who displayed bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the safety and security of the communities they served," according to Shapiro's office.

“Every day, thousands of dedicated public servants go to work to protect the good people of Pennsylvania, putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety of our communities. I am honored to award these twelve Pennsylvania heroes with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Awards, recognizing them for their service and sacrifice,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing the honorees.

The inaugural awards were bestowed upon 11 Pennsylvanians who lost their lives and one who suffered a career-ending injury, all while in the line of duty.

Below is a full list of this year's awardees:

Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald, Temple University Police Department

Lieutenant William D. Lebo, City of Lebanon Police Department

Trooper Martin F. Mack, III, Pennsylvania State Police

Chief Justin McIntire, Brackenridge Police Department

Sergeant Richard Carrero Mendez, Philadelphia Police Department

Trooper Jacques F. “Jay” Rougeau, Jr., Pennsylvania State Police

Trooper Branden Sisca, Pennsylvania State Police

Officer Sean L. Sluganski, McKeesport Police Department

Paramedic Nicholas A. Theofilis, Penn Hills EMS

Assistant Chief Zachary T. A. Paris, Community Fire Company of New Tripoli

Firefighter Marvin Gruber, Community Fire Company of New Tripoli

Corrections Officer James Britton, Jr., Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

