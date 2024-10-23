Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Fallen PA State Trooper from Bristol among honorees for Keystone First Responder Award

    By Lacey Latch, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAyxF_0wIOISax00

    Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced the 12 first responders across the state who will be honored with the first annual Keystone First Responder Award, which recognizes those who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty.

    One awardee, Trooper Martin Mack III, had strong ties to Bucks County before he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting a pedestrian on the highway near the Philadelphia sports stadiums in 2022.

    Who was Trooper Martin Mack III?

    Mack, 33, lived in Bristol Borough with his wife and two daughters. Mack joined the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class. He would spend his career with Patrol Section of Troop K, which covers Philadelphia, while also serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Mack also played rugby and was an avid Eagles fan. In addition to his job in law enforcement, Mack also served as an assistant coach at Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown.

    Mack died in the line of duty alongside Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, of Montgomery County, who was also an awardee. In addition to serving as a state trooper, Sisca was also the Trappe Fire Chief. He left behind his wife and the baby girl they were expecting that summer.

    The pedestrian the troopers were assisting, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, was also killed.

    The driver who struck the three men, Jayana Webb, of Norristown, eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of driving under the influence. Webb was sentenced to 27.5 to 60 years in prison in November 2023.

    What is the Keystone First Responder Award?

    This award was created to publicly honor Pennsylvanians "who displayed bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the safety and security of the communities they served," according to Shapiro's office.

    “Every day, thousands of dedicated public servants go to work to protect the good people of Pennsylvania, putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety of our communities. I am honored to award these twelve Pennsylvania heroes with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Awards, recognizing them for their service and sacrifice,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing the honorees.

    The inaugural awards were bestowed upon 11 Pennsylvanians who lost their lives and one who suffered a career-ending injury, all while in the line of duty.

    Below is a full list of this year's awardees:

    Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald, Temple University Police Department

    Lieutenant William D. Lebo, City of Lebanon Police Department

    Trooper Martin F. Mack, III, Pennsylvania State Police

    Chief Justin McIntire, Brackenridge Police Department

    Sergeant Richard Carrero Mendez, Philadelphia Police Department

    Trooper Jacques F. “Jay” Rougeau, Jr., Pennsylvania State Police

    Trooper Branden Sisca, Pennsylvania State Police

    Officer Sean L. Sluganski, McKeesport Police Department

    Paramedic Nicholas A. Theofilis, Penn Hills EMS

    Assistant Chief Zachary T. A. Paris, Community Fire Company of New Tripoli

    Firefighter Marvin Gruber, Community Fire Company of New Tripoli

    Corrections Officer James Britton, Jr., Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Lacey Latch is the development reporter for the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer. She can be reached atLLatch@gannett.com.

    Related Search

    NorristownBucks CountyFirst responder awardsPublic safety honorsPennsylvania State policeState Trooper

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Jerry Burnett
    1d ago
    Troopers Mack and Sisca will always be remembered by their PSP family and their squad. God bless their family's!! 💜
    Tabitha
    1d ago
    God bless the Troopers their families, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in blue. 💙💙💙
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Bristol’s Georgine’s Restaurant Keeps Doors Open After 47 Years, Renovations Completed
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy