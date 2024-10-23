Open in App
    Homeless man facing arson charges in fire that damaged Doylestown pizza shop

    By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    A 41-year-old homeless man is facing felony arson charges after police allege he intentionally set fire to a dumpster behind a Doylestown Township restaurant. Police and firefighters responded to a report of a Dumpster fire behind Lucatelli’s Pizzeria, which was closed and unoccupied, in the 70 block of Old Dublin Pike shortly before 11:30 p.m Saturday.

    After the fire was extinguished, investigatiors determined the fire was arson.

    Bucks police department helping homelessHomelessness in Bucks is not a crime. How Falls Police are helping as calls increase

    The Dumpster was within 5 feet of a walk-in freezer at Lucatelli’s and the business sustained smoke and water damage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

    Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a person wearing dark clothing and a hood appeared to throw something into the Dumpster, then return two more times.

    The last time, the suspect appeared to light something and drop it into the dumpster before walking away, the affidavit said.

    A police officer recognized the suspect in the video. The same man, identified as Michael Satterfield, was seen at the scene talking to firefighters, the affidavit said.

    Shortly after 2 a.m. Satterfield was found and taken into custody at the Acme in the 480 block of North Main Street across the street from the fire location, police said. In his possession police found a backpack with a lighter and matches and his clothing matched the suspect in the video.

    Satterfield was arraigned on a felony arson charge and related misdemeanors and summaries. He is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed Tuesday on the docket.

    Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

