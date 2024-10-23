He swallowed bags of drugs in Bucks County jail. Why ex-inmate is now suing

A former inmate convicted of smuggling illegal drugs into Bucks County jail that resulted in the overdose death of a prisoner is alleging that he nearly died last year after corrections employees withheld medical treatment.

Robin J. Diggs, 38, of Trenton, NJ, who is serving seven to 25 years in state prison, has alleged in a federal civil rights lawsuit that he told corrections officers that he ingested a large amount of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

Instead of taking him to the hospital, Diggs alleges that he was placed on a contraband watch at the Doylestown jail where he remained for three days until the balloons containing the drugs ruptured, according to the lawsuit.

Bucks inmate gets 7 years in drug deathBucks County inmate sentenced for providing drugs that killed another prisoner in 2022

As a result of the delay Diggs said he was placed in a medically induced coma and connected to a ventilator at Doylestown Hospital and underwent surgery, the lawsuit alleges. He remained hospitalized for 11 days.

Diggs is representing himself in the civil suit filed Sept. 9 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, which names as defendants Bucks County, its private corrections medical provider, PrimeCare Medical, and a long list of county and PrimeCare employees.

Bucks County officials declined comment on the suit through a spokesman.

In his complaint, Diggs alleges he consumed the illegal drugs that he smuggled into the jail after a corrections officer entered the cell he shared with Octavius Davis on Jan. 16, 2023 because of a blocked window, which is not allowed.

“I, Robin J. Diggs, being in possession of numerous drugs (including fentanyl) ingested these drugs out of stupidity, fear and reasons that seemed sufficient to me at the time,” according to the filing.

What he did not at that moment, was that Davis, 35, of Bristol Township, fatally overdosed sometime during the night while Diggs was sleeping, the lawsuit said. An autopsy later ruled Davis died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

At the time of his death, Davis had been incarcerated about two weeks. Diggs entered the Doylestown jail on Jan. 12, 2023 on an outstanding arrest warrant.

During the traffic stop where he was arrested, Diggs concealed illegal drugs including fentanyl in his rectum, which is how he smuggled them into the jail, according to documents related to Diggs’ criminal case.

In a recorded interview following Davis’ death, Diggs said that after learning about the fatal overdose he told jail investigators conducting a contraband investigation that he had ingested “100-plus times” the amount of drugs that caused Davis’ death and requested immediate medical attention, the lawsuit alleges.

Diggs alleges he was placed in the jail’s Restrictive Housing Unit under 24-hour observation to see if he would naturally pass the drugs in his stool, according to documents associated with his criminal case.

“I was tortured physically and mentally in a cell with no running water, denied medical treatment for my serious medical need/emergency to have drugs safely removed,” Diggs said in the lawsuit.

In his suit, Diggs also says he has brain and memory damage as a result of the delayed medical care.

A copy of a March response by the Bucks County Prison Oversight Board, which oversees the jail operations, acknowledged Diggs was hospitalized as a result of the “spontaneous eruption of drug-filled balloons which you had secreted inside your body.” The response was to a grievance Diggs had filed.

Diggs was charged in July 2023 with drug delivery resulting in death for Davis’ fatal overdose and related drug charges following a grand jury investigation. He entered a guilty plea to charges in September and he is currently incarcerated in state prison in Huntingdon County.

Diggs is one of two former Bucks County inmate this year convicted of smuggling drugs into the jail that resulted in the death of an inmate.

Earlier this month Philadelphia resident Allen Rhoades was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sharing illegal drugs he smuggled in 2022, including one who fatally overdosed .

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com