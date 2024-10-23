Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    He swallowed bags of drugs in Bucks County jail. Why ex-inmate is now suing

    By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFghm_0wINN2nW00

    A former inmate convicted of smuggling illegal drugs into Bucks County jail that resulted in the overdose death of a prisoner is alleging that he nearly died last year after corrections employees withheld medical treatment.

    Robin J. Diggs, 38, of Trenton, NJ, who is serving seven to 25 years in state prison, has alleged in a federal civil rights lawsuit that he told corrections officers that he ingested a large amount of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

    Instead of taking him to the hospital, Diggs alleges that he was placed on a contraband watch at the Doylestown jail where he remained for three days until the balloons containing the drugs ruptured, according to the lawsuit.

    Bucks inmate gets 7 years in drug deathBucks County inmate sentenced for providing drugs that killed another prisoner in 2022

    As a result of the delay Diggs said he was placed in a medically induced coma and connected to a ventilator at Doylestown Hospital and underwent surgery, the lawsuit alleges. He remained hospitalized for 11 days.

    Diggs is representing himself in the civil suit filed Sept. 9 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, which names as defendants Bucks County, its private corrections medical provider, PrimeCare Medical, and a long list of county and PrimeCare employees.

    Bucks County officials declined comment on the suit through a spokesman.

    In his complaint, Diggs alleges he consumed the illegal drugs that he smuggled into the jail after a corrections officer entered the cell he shared with Octavius Davis on Jan. 16, 2023 because of a blocked window, which is not allowed.

    “I, Robin J. Diggs, being in possession of numerous drugs (including fentanyl) ingested these drugs out of stupidity, fear and reasons that seemed sufficient to me at the time,” according to the filing.

    What he did not at that moment, was that Davis, 35, of Bristol Township, fatally overdosed sometime during the night while Diggs was sleeping, the lawsuit said. An autopsy later ruled Davis died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

    At the time of his death, Davis had been incarcerated about two weeks. Diggs entered the Doylestown jail on Jan. 12, 2023 on an outstanding arrest warrant.

    During the traffic stop where he was arrested, Diggs concealed illegal drugs including fentanyl in his rectum, which is how he smuggled them into the jail, according to documents related to Diggs’ criminal case.

    In a recorded interview following Davis’ death, Diggs said that after learning about the fatal overdose he told jail investigators conducting a contraband investigation that he had ingested “100-plus times” the amount of drugs that caused Davis’ death and requested immediate medical attention, the lawsuit alleges.

    Diggs alleges he was placed in the jail’s Restrictive Housing Unit under 24-hour observation to see if he would naturally pass the drugs in his stool, according to documents associated with his criminal case.

    “I was tortured physically and mentally in a cell with no running water, denied medical treatment for my serious medical need/emergency to have drugs safely removed,” Diggs said in the lawsuit.

    In his suit, Diggs also says he has brain and memory damage as a result of the delayed medical care.

    A copy of a March response by the Bucks County Prison Oversight Board, which oversees the jail operations, acknowledged Diggs was hospitalized as a result of the “spontaneous eruption of drug-filled balloons which you had secreted inside your body.” The response was to a grievance Diggs had filed.

    Diggs was charged in July 2023 with drug delivery resulting in death for Davis’ fatal overdose and related drug charges following a grand jury investigation. He entered a guilty plea to charges in September and he is currently incarcerated in state prison in Huntingdon County.

    Diggs is one of two former Bucks County inmate this year convicted of smuggling drugs into the jail that resulted in the death of an inmate.

    Earlier this month Philadelphia resident Allen Rhoades was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sharing illegal drugs he smuggled in 2022, including one who fatally overdosed .

    Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

    Related Search

    Bucks CountyInmate rightsPrison drug smugglingPrison conditionsMedical negligenceIllegal drugs

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Patricia Sims
    2d ago
    You had brain damage BEFORE you went in the SHU.
    Soldier
    2d ago
    He should have been placed in the medical block or taken to the hospital
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Montco restaurant owner sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for defrauding COVID relief programs of nearly $1M
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Why Pink Porch Lights Are Popping Up Around Your PA Neighborhood
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy