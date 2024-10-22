Duckpin bowling and indoor mini golf coming to Doylestown. What to expect on Main Street

There will soon be three more reasons to visit downtown Doylestown.

Already a popular destination for its array of restaurants, boutique shops and rich history, the borough draws locals and visitors alike to its cultural district all year round.

But despite everything this small, but bustling town has going for it, one local business owner believes something has been missing for quite some time — a fun interactive social experience for all ages to enjoy.

“As a lifelong Doylestown native, I’ve been fortunate to grow up here, and time after time, myself, friends and family are always looking for something active and fun to do, which shaped the vision to have a one-stop shop to provide that,” said Will Wister, who’s created Main Street Sport & Social — an expansion of Main Swing Indoor Golf Lounge.

The facility, located inside Main Street Marketplace, will soon include Main Strike, the region’s first duckpin bowling lanes; Main Stroke, a modern 9-hole indoor miniature golf course; and a new cocktail bar called Main Sip, created in partnership with the Bensalem-based distillery 1675 Spirits.

Unlike the larger entertainment complexes typically found in commercial districts, Wister said Main Street Sport & Social aims to provide a more relaxed gathering space designed to fit into Doylestown’s small-town feel.

“I grew up in Doylestown and moved back to start my family here because of the great community. I’m excited to bring some fun into the center of town for families to enjoy,” he said.

“I knew this was something that was truly sought after in Doylestown and couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to provide this to the area.”

Main Street Marketplace in Doylestown:New restaurant Vernafern set to open in Doylestown Main Street Marketplace.

What is duckpin bowling?

While not as widely popular, duckpin bowling is a northeast U.S. tradition that goes back more than a century.

“The least familiar of all of the bowling styles in the U.S., duckpins are mainly played in Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island and a handful of other states. There is some controversy surrounding the true year and location of where it was invented,” wrote Beth Lennon in a 2017 USA Today story about vintage bowling.

“Earlier documentation indicated that around 1900 two Baltimore Orioles, Wilbert Robinson and John McGraw, originated both the term and the sport in Baltimore. But recently available online archives of The Boston Globe have shown reference to duckpins as far back as 1893.”

The sport involves scaled-down pins and lighter balls that are slightly larger than a softball. Many of the rules are the same as its better-known counterpart, 10-pin bowling, but instead of two balls per frame — duckpin uses three.

And don’t be fooled by size — duckpin is considered quite challenging.

In fact, a perfect game of 300 has yet to be recorded in a sanctioned game, according to the National Duckpin Bowling Congress who maintains a listing of world records across the sport.

First indoor mini golf and duckpin bowling facility in Bucks County

Main Strike will be the first facility in Bucks County to offer duckpin bowling.

Outside of Maryland, Connecticut and Rhode Island, where duckpin bowling is most prominent, duckpin bowling is typically hard to come by.

However, thanks to its shorter lanes, duckpin bowling may be headed toward a resurgence as a modern and more casual version the game makes its way into smaller, less-traditional venues, such as the Philadelphia Marriot Downtown, which added the experience to its hotel earlier this year.

Main Stroke will also be a first of its kind in the local area.

Sharing the third floor with Main Sip, the modern tech-infused mini golf course, will allow guests to enjoy golf-themed cocktails as they putt their way through nine unique holes.

Where to play indoor golf or go duckpin bowling in Doylestown?

Once open, Main Street Sport & Social’s new offerings can be found on the second and third floor of Main Street Marketplace at 22 S. Main Street in Doylestown.

Main Swing Indoor Golf Lounge remains open during construction of the new facilities.

Former Poor Richards property sold:Antique shop in Point Pleasant, formerly known as Poor Richards, opens under new ownership

Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, food and drink, economic revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.