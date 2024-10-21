Homelessness in Bucks is not a crime. How Falls Police are helping as calls increase

Homelessness is not a crime, but in Falls Township it's something that local law enforcement frequently are asked to investigate.

Typically the calls involve reports of “suspicious” people panhandling, loitering or sleeping outside shopping centers or parking lots.

Other times, the interaction is a call requesting a police check on someone who appears to be ill or unstable and it’s learned the person has nowhere to go or is facing eviction.

To Falls Lt. Christopher Clark, and Bucks County Human Services crisis co-responder Cara Gadzinski such interactions are an opportunity to build trust with a notoriously distrustful population and provide non-traditional law enforcement support where it is needed.

“Our mission and role as law enforcement has us regularly encountering these individuals and families which often provides us opportunities to engage them with Bucks County service organizations that can provide them with much needed resources to support themselves,” Clark said.

After recently learning about a local nonprofit’s outreach program that provides medical care for people living outdoors in Bucks County, Clark said he was inspired to organize a donation drive for agencies that work with the street homeless, or unsheltered, as they gear up for the winter months.

“We know these resources are finite and in need of sustained replenishment to provide for all,” Clark said.

Earlier this month the police department kicked off the first annual Direct Appeal to Support Bucks County’s Homeless — otherwise known as Project DASH.

The drive is collecting a variety of items including non perishable food, personal hygiene products, tents, warm clothing and shoes, through Nov. 1, which will be donated to a half-dozen nonprofit groups that work directly with unsheltered homeless.

Gadzinski, who has assisted Falls police since 2021 with individuals experiencing a crisis, said she is seeing more people living outside for extended periods of time, a trend that county homeless data appears to confirm.

The number of people living unsheltered in Bucks County has more than doubled since 2021, jumping from 60 to 173 this year, according to annual Point-In-Time Survey data.

Slightly more than 40% of the 407 people counted this year slept in a place not fit for habitation or an overnight Code Blue seasonal shelter, up from 34% in 2022, according to the survey.

Over the last five years, the number of so-called chronic street homeless counted in the annual survey has doubled from 35 to 70. Since 2009, at least 20 people have died on the streets of Bucks County, according to media reports and advocates for the homeless. At least three have died this year.

A common misconception people have about the homeless is that they are passing through from places like Trenton or Philadelphia, but many of the displaced people she encounters have Bucks County ties, Gadzinski said.

“These are human beings just trying to survive,” she added. “All of us are really one experience away from being homeless or experiencing a crisis. We’re not immune to it.”

How you can help the Bucks County homeless through Project DASH

Project DASH is accepting: nonperishable and ready-to-eat foods, cleaning supplies, tent supplies, personal hygiene products, powdered creamer, sugar packets, styrofoam cups, large and small paper plates, disposal utensils, lip balm, shampoo, conditioner, thermal socks, hand warmers, men’s winter coats, men’s thermal shirts/pants, men’s sweatpants (medium), women’s sweatpants (size XL, 2X, 3X) waterproof gloves, men’s work boots and sneakers, hats, gloves, scarves, masks, laundry detergent pods, dryer sheets, facial tissue, fabric refreshers, disposable table cloths, and gift cards in $10 denominations to Wawa or similar stores.

Donation drop off bins are located outside six locations in Falls:

Falls Police Department, 430 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills

Thornridge Hardware, 8730 New Falls Road, Levittown

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 130 Levittown Parkway, Levittown

First United Methodist Church, 840 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills

Fallsington Library, 139 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington

Old Navy, 140 Commerce Blvd, Fairless Hills

ShopRite, 547 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills

Extreme Fitness, 8724 New Falls Road, Levittown

Falls Senior Center, 282 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills

Giant Food Store, 470 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills

American Legion Post 834, 300 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills

The organizations who will receive the donations are: Advocates for the Homeless and Those in Need, the Reach Out Foundation, Valley Youth House Street Outreach program, Penndel Mental Health, Bucks County Family Services Association’s Street Medicine outreach and the Bucks County Opportunity Council Street Outreach program.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com