Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Homelessness in Bucks is not a crime. How Falls Police are helping as calls increase

    By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dew7j_0wFLhRbn00

    Homelessness is not a crime, but in Falls Township it's something that local law enforcement frequently are asked to investigate.

    Typically the calls involve reports of “suspicious” people panhandling, loitering or sleeping outside shopping centers or parking lots.

    Other times, the interaction is a call requesting a police check on someone who appears to be ill or unstable and it’s learned the person has nowhere to go or is facing eviction.

    To Falls Lt. Christopher Clark, and Bucks County Human Services crisis co-responder Cara Gadzinski such interactions are an opportunity to build trust with a notoriously distrustful population and provide non-traditional law enforcement support where it is needed.

    What is Family Service's Street MedicineTheir work takes them out to homeless of Bucks County. It's a lifesaving mission in an RV

    “Our mission and role as law enforcement has us regularly encountering these individuals and families which often provides us opportunities to engage them with Bucks County service organizations that can provide them with much needed resources to support themselves,” Clark said.

    After recently learning about a local nonprofit’s outreach program that provides medical care for people living outdoors in Bucks County, Clark said he was inspired to organize a donation drive for agencies that work with the street homeless, or unsheltered, as they gear up for the winter months.

    “We know these resources are finite and in need of sustained replenishment to provide for all,” Clark said.

    Earlier this month the police department kicked off the first annual Direct Appeal to Support Bucks County’s Homeless — otherwise known as Project DASH.

    The drive is collecting a variety of items including non perishable food, personal hygiene products, tents, warm clothing and shoes, through Nov. 1, which will be donated to a half-dozen nonprofit groups that work directly with unsheltered homeless.

    Gadzinski, who has assisted Falls police since 2021 with individuals experiencing a crisis, said she is seeing more people living outside for extended periods of time, a trend that county homeless data appears to confirm.

    The number of people living unsheltered in Bucks County has more than doubled since 2021, jumping from 60 to 173 this year, according to annual Point-In-Time Survey data.

    Slightly more than 40% of the 407 people counted this year slept in a place not fit for habitation or an overnight Code Blue seasonal shelter, up from 34% in 2022, according to the survey.

    Over the last five years, the number of so-called chronic street homeless counted in the annual survey has doubled from 35 to 70. Since 2009, at least 20 people have died on the streets of Bucks County, according to media reports and advocates for the homeless. At least three have died this year.

    A common misconception people have about the homeless is that they are passing through from places like Trenton or Philadelphia, but many of the displaced people she encounters have Bucks County ties, Gadzinski said.

    “These are human beings just trying to survive,” she added. “All of us are really one experience away from being homeless or experiencing a crisis. We’re not immune to it.”

    How you can help the Bucks County homeless through Project DASH

    Project DASH is accepting: nonperishable and ready-to-eat foods, cleaning supplies, tent supplies, personal hygiene products, powdered creamer, sugar packets, styrofoam cups, large and small paper plates, disposal utensils, lip balm, shampoo, conditioner, thermal socks, hand warmers, men’s winter coats, men’s thermal shirts/pants, men’s sweatpants (medium), women’s sweatpants (size XL, 2X, 3X) waterproof gloves, men’s work boots and sneakers, hats, gloves, scarves, masks, laundry detergent pods, dryer sheets, facial tissue, fabric refreshers, disposable table cloths, and gift cards in $10 denominations to Wawa or similar stores.

    Donation drop off bins are located outside six locations in Falls:

    • Falls Police Department, 430 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills
    • Thornridge Hardware, 8730 New Falls Road, Levittown
    • St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 130 Levittown Parkway, Levittown
    • First United Methodist Church, 840 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills
    • Fallsington Library, 139 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington
    • Old Navy, 140 Commerce Blvd, Fairless Hills
    • ShopRite, 547 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills
    • Extreme Fitness, 8724 New Falls Road, Levittown
    • Falls Senior Center, 282 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills
    • Giant Food Store, 470 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills
    • American Legion Post 834, 300 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington
    • St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills

    The organizations who will receive the donations are: Advocates for the Homeless and Those in Need, the Reach Out Foundation, Valley Youth House Street Outreach program, Penndel Mental Health, Bucks County Family Services Association’s Street Medicine outreach and the Bucks County Opportunity Council Street Outreach program.

    Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Carmen Cotto
    2d ago
    What are they going to do with the homeless? put them in jail??? There's not enough jails as it's to lock them up,, they are overcrowded, short staffs 🙄🙄🤔how much it's going to cost to build more jails, if any???🤔🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Vance argues McDonald’s closing for Trump’s visit was needed for his safety
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania City Named Among 'The Fastest-Growing Cities' In America
    102.5 WDVE1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WUSL Power 994 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Yes, the Portal in Philadelphia is damaged. Here's what happened.
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena4 days ago
    Pennsylvania State Police will soon be driving Chevy Tahoe SUVs
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Pennsylvania
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Philadelphia woman brutally beaten and left with horror injuries after random attack on walking trail
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy