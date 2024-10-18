Ely Farm expanding in Upper Makefield. How an old Bucks County farming family stays busy

The footings are in, the framing is up and the freezers and fridges will soon be packed with freshly butchered beef, pork, chicken and homemade cheeses.

Ely Farm Products in Upper Makefield is expanding its retail store at 401 Woodhill Road. The farm, owned and operated by the Ely family for eight generations (soon to be nine generations), is among those low-key local businesses where word-of-mouth advertising is its best sales tool.

The cramped retail store, just 800 square feet, will expand to 2,700 square feet, said Dwight Ely, who runs the place with his three children, Aldan, Luke and Elizabeth.

“We’ve been wanting to build a nice store for a long time and, praise God, it’s gotten busy enough to where we have to,” he said.

Ely’s specializes in freshly butchered beef. The cows you see grazing this week could be on your dinner plate next week. And while they don’t raise every fresh item available for sale, they do freshly cut, butcher and package on site.

“No steroids, no antibiotics, no growth hormones. All fresh,” Ely said. “We don’t have to raise all of it here to be fresh and, frankly, I don’t really think we could.”

As for the larger retail space, there will be no more bumping elbows or skirting closely around other customers as you’re waited on.

“There will be plenty of freezers and meat cases, and you’ll be able to serve yourself,” Ely said, walking through the framed-out expansion.

He’s hoping to have the new store open by Thanksgiving.

“That’s ambitious. But we’re still open, and I know our turkey business will be crazy. We have cars lined up on road out there,” he said.

The family butcher and package between 3,000 and 4,000 deer each year, too. They have a rep among deer hunters for processing carcasses, drawing customers from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The farm is also known for its fresh, handmade cheeses (“artisanal” to be fancy about it), and its specialty is gouda. The family made more than 10,000 pounds of cheese over the summer, all stacked neatly in a storeroom just off the retail store.

“When we make cheese, I only use milk from a farmer who has all Jersey cows — those are the cows whose milk is off-the-hook good,” he said. “It’s unique. It’s Dutch make, but I culture it Italian so it has a flavor of Parmesan or provolone,” he said.

Some 30 restaurants and retail businesses in Bucks County either use or carry Ely brand cheese, too.

The Ely family has been in Bucks County since at least the time of the American Revolution, moving just once — from Ely Road in New Hope to its current location in Upper Makefield. The Elys ran a dairy for years when he and his two brothers were growing up on the farm.

“We all got tired of milking cows. They went to Princeton for mechanical engineering, but I always wanted to farm, but not dairy farm. So, we got rid of the dairy when I was a teenager. My dad said, OK, but he wanted to set things up to keep the farm sustained. So, we thought, ‘meats.’ Farm-to-table. And back then (the late 1970s) that was not a big thing. But now it’s gotten to be huge.”

It kept one of Bucks County’s oldest farming families in business.

“It’s really by the grace of God,” he said.

