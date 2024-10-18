Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Ely Farm expanding in Upper Makefield. How an old Bucks County farming family stays busy

    By JD Mullane, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pHIy_0wBvnMEo00

    The footings are in, the framing is up and the freezers and fridges will soon be packed with freshly butchered beef, pork, chicken and homemade cheeses.

    Ely Farm Products in Upper Makefield is expanding its retail store at 401 Woodhill Road. The farm, owned and operated by the Ely family for eight generations (soon to be nine generations), is among those low-key local businesses where word-of-mouth advertising is its best sales tool.

    The cramped retail store, just 800 square feet, will expand to 2,700 square feet, said Dwight Ely, who runs the place with his three children, Aldan, Luke and Elizabeth.

    “We’ve been wanting to build a nice store for a long time and, praise God, it’s gotten busy enough to where we have to,” he said.

    Ely’s specializes in freshly butchered beef. The cows you see grazing this week could be on your dinner plate next week. And while they don’t raise every fresh item available for sale, they do freshly cut, butcher and package on site.

    “No steroids, no antibiotics, no growth hormones. All fresh,” Ely said. “We don’t have to raise all of it here to be fresh and, frankly, I don’t really think we could.”

    As for the larger retail space, there will be no more bumping elbows or skirting closely around other customers as you’re waited on.

    “There will be plenty of freezers and meat cases, and you’ll be able to serve yourself,” Ely said, walking through the framed-out expansion.

    He’s hoping to have the new store open by Thanksgiving.

    “That’s ambitious. But we’re still open, and I know our turkey business will be crazy. We have cars lined up on road out there,” he said.

    The family butcher and package between 3,000 and 4,000 deer each year, too. They have a rep among deer hunters for processing carcasses, drawing customers from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

    The farm is also known for its fresh, handmade cheeses (“artisanal” to be fancy about it), and its specialty is gouda. The family made more than 10,000 pounds of cheese over the summer, all stacked neatly in a storeroom just off the retail store.

    “When we make cheese, I only use milk from a farmer who has all Jersey cows — those are the cows whose milk is off-the-hook good,” he said. “It’s unique. It’s Dutch make, but I culture it Italian so it has a flavor of Parmesan or provolone,” he said.

    Some 30 restaurants and retail businesses in Bucks County either use or carry Ely brand cheese, too.

    The Ely family has been in Bucks County since at least the time of the American Revolution, moving just once — from Ely Road in New Hope to its current location in Upper Makefield. The Elys ran a dairy for years when he and his two brothers were growing up on the farm.

    “We all got tired of milking cows. They went to Princeton for mechanical engineering, but I always wanted to farm, but not dairy farm. So, we got rid of the dairy when I was a teenager. My dad said, OK, but he wanted to set things up to keep the farm sustained. So, we thought, ‘meats.’ Farm-to-table. And back then (the late 1970s) that was not a big thing. But now it’s gotten to be huge.”

    It kept one of Bucks County’s oldest farming families in business.

    “It’s really by the grace of God,” he said.

    JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA48 minutes ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy