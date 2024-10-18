Open in App
    Pennsylvania seeing peak fall foliage this week. Where to go for the best color

    By Jess Rohan, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    All Pennsylvania counties have autumn leaves, but where are the best ones? Mostly north of us, according to the state foliage report released Thursday.

    More than half the state is will see its best fall foliage this week, including parts of central and western Pennsylvania. Much of the Poconos is also aglow, and the autumn peak extends as far south as Northampton and Lehigh counties.

    While many of the trees along Bucks County's roadways are in full color, we're still about a week away from our true autumnal glory, according to the state's forecast.

    But with so many nearby destinations seeing their fall fronds aflame, there's plenty of places to take in the views of the season. And with a fall warmup on the way, it's a great time to peep leaves outdoors.

    Fall foliage Poconos

    For a scenic drive, take Sullivan's Trail, which starts near Easton before running parallel to Route 33, north toward the top of Big Pocono Mountain. One of the highest points in the Poconos, the peak offers incredible views of the foliage below.

    For outdoor fun, head to Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County, nestled between the river and the mountains. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has hiking, biking, and fishing.

    Northampton County leaf peeping

    In far Upper Bucks County near Kintnersville, River Road hits Route 611, which follows the Delaware River through Northampton County. A beautiful view of the foliage against the river continues to Easton. You can also bike along the Delaware Canal the whole way.

    To hike through the fall leaves, check out Minsi Lake Wilderness Area, a 300-acre park that also offers boating and fishing.

    Schuylkill County

    The warm weather and fall colors coincide with peak raptor migration this year, making it a perfect time to visit Hawk Mountain. Take a short hike to the North Lookout for a chance to see eagles, hawks and vultures on their annual migration route above a vast vista of autumn leaves.

    Schuylkill County is also home to wineries, including Benigna's Creek and Cellar Beast, where you can sip fermented grapes with views of wooded mountains.

    Reporter Jess Rohan at jrohan@gannett.com.

