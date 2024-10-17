Open in App
    Antique shop in Point Pleasant, formerly known as Poor Richards, opens under new ownership

    By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z357C_0wAKtSUe00

    The former Poor Richards property in Point Pleasant begins another new, yet familiar, start.

    Situated between the Tohickon Creek and Delaware Canal at the corner of River and Byram roads in Tinicum, the 18th century building that most recently housed the F.P. Kolbe store and café, opened Wednesday under new ownership as Kolbe Antiques & Art.

    The property, which had been in the Kolbe family since the 1940s, was purchased in February by the group behind two other local antique businesses: Stone House Antiques in Buckingham and The People’s Store in Lambertville, New Jersey.

    James Castelli, vice president of retail operations for the three stores, will spearhead the overall strategy for the location, while Beth Cahn Kennedy, who oversees Stone House Antiques, serves as general manager.

    "We are thrilled to be part of Kolbe Antiques & Art. This unique landmark antiques center will continue to thrive and evolve, offering an exciting experience for homeowners, designers, and decorators. We can't wait to share Kolbe Antiques & Art with all of you," Castelli and Kennedy said in a press release.

    According to its website, the gallery features “an exquisite collections of antiques, including rare furniture and unique decor pieces, as well as vintage art, blending both antique and modern pieces.”

    When is Kolbe Antiques & Art open?

    Kolbe Antiques & Art’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

    Black Bass sold to new owners:New ownership: Black Bass, Lumberville General Store & Golden Pheasant Inn change hands

    Poor Richards building in Point Pleasant carries a long history

    The building, which dates back to 1790, originally opened in 1792 as the Point Pleasant Inn, a hotel and tavern that was a popular destination for vacationers and commuters travelling between New York and Philadelphia.

    Since then, it has been home to a variety of businesses, including a tap dance parlor, restaurant, grocery store and antique shop.

    “The building still embraces a great deal of the architectural aesthetics of the original hotel and tavern,” according to the real estate listing, which called the space, “a historical gem that can be restored into a major focal point for tourism or for entrepreneurial endeavors.”

    In 1942, F.P. Kolbe Trading Post, an auction house started by Frank P. Kolbe, Jr. in Doylestown, relocated to the Point Pleasant property, where it remained in operation into the 1960s. Since then, the property has gone through a number of reiterations as it remained in the Kolbe family for eight decades and three generations, becoming the site of the very first Poor Richards store.

    In 2007, the store was renamed back to F.P. Kolbe by its most recent owners, Rebecca and Rich Kolbe, Jr., who closed the business less than a year ago with their sights set on retirement.

    Bucks County outdoor dining with a view:Check out some of Bucks County's top spots to eat amid the fall foliage

    Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, food and drink, economic revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

