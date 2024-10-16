Open in App
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    From haunted to ho, ho, ho: Will Langhorne Spirit Halloween open as Christmas outlet?

    By Nick Butler, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

    1 days ago
    In recent years, it may seem like the Christmas season has begun the day after Halloween, seemingly skipping over Thanksgiving.

    For Spirit Halloween, a few days after Halloween would usually bring the closing of their brick-and-mortar stores until the start of spooky season the following year. But just a few weeks after Saturday Night Live aired a skit about how the Halloween-themed company takes over abandoned and recently closed buildings for the season, Spirit Halloween made a major announcement.

    In 10 locations across the nation, including Marlton, N.J., the company will be launching Spirit Christmas outlets. There are no plans to convert Spirit Halloween outlets in Langhorne, Doylestown, Philadelphia (Franklin Mills), Jenkintown or Willow Grove for the Christmas season, at least not for 2025.

    "(It) is a new concept for us, and we’re hopeful it will resonate with our customers," a spokesperson for Spirit Halloween said. "Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween."

    The stores are set to offer a variety of holiday inflatables, décor, apparel, gifts and stocking stuffers.

    "Guests can meet Santa for their annual Christmas card photo and receive a free digital postcard featuring you and Santa," according to Spirit Halloween. "Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you’ve been naughty or nice. Bring the joy of Christmas to life by visiting a store near you. For the list of stores and to book your visit with Santa, visit spiritchristmas.com."

    A-haunting we go in Bucks:Bucks County has scary-good history; where to find ghost tours, chills for Halloween season

    In addition to Marlton at the Willow Ridge Plaza, the South Jersey-based business will launch Spirit Christmas in Brick Township, N.J., at the Marketplace at Brick.

    A third is to open at Spirit Halloween's flagship store in May's Landing at Consumer Square. This one is the only one that's set to change over before November, with the transition planned for Oct. 18.

    Dates have not yet been announced for the openings of the other Spirit Christmas outlets.

    Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey. Have any tips or stories? Reach out to NButler@Gannett.com. Subscribe to stay in the loop.

