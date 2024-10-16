Doylestown dad on a mission finishes coast-to-coast ride to help Ronald McDonald Houses

Jeff Bekos rolled into the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Philadelphia on Monday, peddling to the sounds of cheering from crowds lined up along Chestnut Street, as he completed the last leg of his cross-country bike trip.

The homecoming, he said, filled him with a mix of exhilaration and humility.

“It brought me to tears. It was just very humbling and I’m excited to be home to see my friends, to see my kids,” said the 65-year-old cyclist from Doylestown.

Seventy-five days earlier, Bekos set out from Orange County, California on a carefully planned course that would bring him and his wife, Liz — who drove an RV as her husband’s one-person support team — to 26 Ronald McDonald Houses across the U.S. to raise awareness, funds and volunteers for the charitable organization through a cause he called One Dad’s Mission.

To accomplish this goal, he rode more than 4,000 miles through deserts, mountains, plains, farmland, cities and small towns — spreading his message of hope, kindness and compassion along the way.

The last push, a 27-mile ride from Wilmington, Delaware to Philadelphia, carried his message to the same Ronald McDonald House that helped his family in 2013, while his daughter, Hailey, who was 13 at the time, battled a rare disease called Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis.

“When Hailey was sick, it was absolutely horrific. And thank goodness that this house was there for us, and this is just a small token of our appreciation to thank all of the staff, all of the volunteers, all of you that have supported this fantastic journey,” Beko said.

Bekos’ mission has raised more than $700,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities so far, said Susan Campbell, CEO of the Philadelphia house. But her gratitude extended beyond dollar amounts.

“Meeting people along the way and saying what you’re doing and why you’re doing it and sharing the story, people remember that,” Campbell said, as she thanked the Bekos family.

“So, separate from all of the money that you’ve raised, the awareness that you’ve raised, Jeff and Liz, the sacrifice for the last 90 days, and certainly to Brenden and Hailey, being a part of that journey, we want to say thank you for all of that.”

With his sights still set on his goal to raise $5 million in donations — which will help approximately 254,000 families, a number chosen to represent the 254 nights his family stayed at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House — Bekos’ mission is not over yet.

“I know it was an ambitious goal, but we’ll keep going,” said Bekos, noting that they plan to continue accepting donations at onedadsmission.org through the end of the year.

Each house is owned and operated independently under its local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapter. While a portion of its operating expenses are funded by local McDonald's restaurant owners, the majority of its funding is made up of donations from individuals, organizations and businesses.

In addition, the programs rely on volunteers to help provide support to families, which is why Bekos encourages supporters of his mission to considering volunteering at a local Ronald McDonald House chapter.

“What they do to support families during a time of crisis is just amazing. So, come down, see how you can volunteer, see how you can help, because it’s really run by the community to keep it going,” Bekos said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrates 50th birthday

Bekos’ homecoming Monday fell on the eve of the Ronald McDonald House Charities birthday, when on Oct. 15, the organization celebrates 50 years.

Philly's Ronald McDonald House was the very first chapter, started in 1974 by Dr. Audrey Evans, head of the pediatric oncology unit at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and then-Philadelphia Eagles general manager Jim Murray.

“In 1974, the Ronald McDonald House was founded in Philadelphia with a simple but meaningful goal: to create a home away from home for families traveling to local hospitals for pediatric care,” the organization said in a press release.

“Today, there are over 380 Ronald McDonald House programs around the world following the same model. Our chapter provides temporary lodging, transportation, meals, and vital supportive services to families who travel to Philadelphia for pediatric care. We also provide a summer camp for kids with cancer, a mobile dental health clinic for underserved children, and comfortable lounges at local children’s hospitals.”

The Ronald McDonald House will hold a 50th Anniversary Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts featuring fun, food, and music, including a special guest performance by Grammy-winning songwriter, composer, and producer, Nile Rodgers, and CHIC. Tickets are available online.

