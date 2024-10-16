Five games to watch in Week Nine of PA high school football in Bucks County

If it wasn't crunch time before, it definitely is now as area teams continue to jockey for position in the upcoming PIAA playoffs.

This week's top game looks like it will be rivals North Penn and Central Bucks West going at it as each team looks to move up in the District One Class 6A power rankings with just one more regular season game to go next week in the 2024 high school football season in Bucks County and Eastern Montgomery County.

Here is a closer look at five of the games worth watching for Week Nine, plus the remainder of the weekend schedule:

North Penn (7-1) at Central Bucks West (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

This one could very well be for second place in the Suburban One League National Conference (assuming unbeaten CB South doesn't get upset in the last two weeks of the regular season) as both teams are 4-1 in conference play and both should likely win in Week 10 next week.

The winner will also jump in the district power rankings and solidify a likely top three (or higher) seed in the district playoffs.

So, yes, there is plenty on the line here.

Last week, the Knights fell behind Pennsbury early before rallying for a 22-14 win as junior quarterback Matt Bucksar threw for a pair of touchdowns.

Senior placekicker Ryan Bocklet added three field goals in the win.

As for the Bucks, senior running back Ryan Clemens rushed for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Pennridge last week to give West its third straight win.

Last meeting: a 28-0 CB West win in 2023

Pennridge (4-4) at Central Bucks East (3-5)

Neither side can afford a loss here as the Rams, 15th in the PIAA District One Class 6A power rankings, need to keep winning to stay inside the top 16 (the number of teams that qualify for the tournament) while the Patriots (20th) need a win over Pennridge and then likely need to upset archrival CB West next week to qualify for the playoffs.

Last week, the Rams were tied with CB West at 7-7 after one quarter before the Bucks reeled off 31 straight unanswered points to win going away, 38-7. Pennridge junior quarterback Noah Keating had a touchdown pass to Chase Marshall in the defeat.

Like the Rams, the Patriots had a strong start last week as they scored first against Neshaminy before Neshaminy came back for a 24-13 win.

East, which was limited to 160 yards of total offense in the loss, received a short touchdown run by sophomore Mike Price.

Last meeting: an 18-17 CB East win in double overtime in 2023

Quakertown (4-4) vs. Council Rock South (3-5) (at CR North)

Much like the Pennridge/CB East scenario, both of these teams are clawing to stay in, or get in, the upcoming PIAA District One Class 6A tournament.

The Panthers are 14th in the power rankings and likely need a win here and a win next week against Cheltenham to secure a postseason spot while the Golden Hawks (19th) also need a win this week and a win next week over archrival CR North to try and get into the top 16.

Last week, Quakertown jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead against Harry S. Truman on the way to a 54-14 win.

Senior tight end Aidan Burgy had a pair of receiving scores in the victory.

As for the Golden Hawks, they fell behind surging Souderton early and came out on the short end of a 35-6 score. Brody Walker caught a touchdown pass in the loss for CR South.

Last meeting: a 20-17 CR South win in 2023

Central Bucks South (8-0) at Neshaminy (6-2)

The Titans, who won the PIAA District One Class 6A title last year but not the SOL National Conference crown (that went to CB West), need a win here and a win next week against Pennridge to secure the National Conference title.

Central Bucks South also owns the top seed in the PIAA District One Class 6A power rankings and wants to stay there since the top seed hosts every game it plays in the district playoffs, including the title game.

Last week, the Titans thumped Abington 63-0 for their second shutout of the season.

In eight games, CB South has allowed only 58 points, which is the second lowest total in Class 6A statewide behind only Manheim Township (District Three), which has given up 55.

Sophomore Braylen Cape had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win over Abington while senior quarterback Owen Pinkerton threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.

Neshaminy trailed CB East 6-0 after one quarter last week before bouncing back with 24 points for an eventual 24-13 victory.

Junior quarterback Mike Eckart had a touchdown pass in the win and junior running back Carter Clee also found the end zone on a short run to conclude the scoring in the win.

Last meeting: a 42-0 CB South win in 2023

Upper Moreland (7-1) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh (6-2)

This one is always a stern test for the Class 5A Golden Bears against the Class 6A Colonials with plenty on the line.

An Upper Moreland win here and a win next week against archrival Hatboro-Horsham would likely give the Golden Bears a share of the SOL American Conference title with the Colonials and Springfield (Montco), as well as move them up the district power rankings to boot. They're seeded seventh in Class 5A.

Last week, Upper Moreland went overtime to edge Wissahickon 28-27.

After stopping a Trojans 2-point try following Wissahickon's touchdown in overtime, the Golden Bears tied things when Aidan Tuffy raced in from 5 yards out. Then, placekicker Luke Sword converted the extra point to give Upper Moreland the win and also give head coach Adam Beach his 100th coaching victory.

The Colonials, seeded ninth in the Class 6A district bracket, built a 28-0 lead over Springfield (Montco) last week on the way to a 42-0 win. The Spartans handed the Golden Bears their only loss of the season, by a 41-17 score, in Week Six.

Last meeting: a 35-7 Plymouth Whitemarsh win in 2023

Friday's games

(all games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Abington (1-7) at Pennsbury (3-5), 6 p.m.

Bristol (5-1) at Jenkintown (4-3)

Cheltenham (2-6) at Harry S. Truman (1-7)

Hatboro-Horsham (3-5) at Wissahickon (4-4)

Morrisville (7-1) at Renaissance Academy Charter (0-8)

Pingry School (N.J.) (3-4) at New Hope Solebury (1-7)

Upper Dublin (6-2) at Bensalem (4-4)

William Tennent (3-5) at Springfield (Montco) (6-2)

Saturday's games

Palisades (1-7) at Wilson (0-8), noon

Conwell-Egan Catholic (4-3) at Archbishop Carroll (2-6), noon (at Bishop Shanahan)

Father Judge (3-5) vs. La Salle High (8-0), 1 p.m. (at Wissahickon)

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (6-0) at Germantown Academy (4-2), 1 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic (5-3) vs. West Catholic (2-6), 1 p.m. (at South Philly Supersite)

Souderton (5-3) at Council Rock North (1-7), 1 p.m.

