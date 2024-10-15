New restaurant Vernafern set to open in Doylestown Main Street Marketplace.

A new restaurant is opening soon in Doylestown, offering upscale dining in a casual space.

Chef Justin McClain and Amanda Havier are working together to bring Vernafern to life inside Main Street Marketplace, where they will combine their shared vision for a relaxed, yet elevated dining experience centered around a respect for local and sustainable ingredients.

“We’re going for approachable fine dining that’s not pretentious and not going to break your pocketbook. We’re also trying to use local as much as possible,” said McClain, who’s love of cooking is greatly influenced by his two grandmothers — Verna and Fern — after whom the restaurant is named.

“The direction we’ve talked about is going to be a combination of past experiences we’ve enjoyed in life. A lot of the stuff is more nostalgic for me, inspired by the cooking of my grandmothers. It seemed like they were always in the kitchen. I loved that as a kid, and I’ve sort of used that as inspiration for my cooking today.”

When will Vernafern in Doylestown open?

Vernafern is currently under construction, taking the place of longtime restaurant, Pennsylvania Soup & Seafood Company, which closed back in May.

McClain and Havier said they hope to open sometime between the end of October and early November, located across from Hops/Scotch, where Havier has been the general manager of since it opened in 2017.

What’s on the menu at Vernafern in Doylestown?

Once open, they plan to roll out a seasonal menu of contemporary American dishes, inclusive of a diversity of cultural influences.

Although the menu is still under development, Havier and McClain said they plan to include burgers, fresh pasta, their own cured meats and homemade desserts — with everything made in-house from scratch as often as possible.

Two concepts McClain looks forward to offering are a Duck Dinner for Two and his Chef’s Table experience.

“After cooking in people’s houses and seeing their reactions, I want to recreate that experience, but this time we’re inviting you to come to us,” McClain said. “The whole kitchen is going to be open, so I feel like it’s going to be that same vibe. You’ll get to feel like you’re a part of it.”

Vernafern one of many changes inside Doylestown marketplace

In late August, Havier brought another new restaurant to Main Street Marketplace, with the opening of The Side Bar in the former Harper & Penny’s space. Its menu features unique cocktails and vegetarian comfort food, along with a few meat options.

Since being at Hops/Scotch these past seven years, she knew Main Street Marketplace was a special place to be.

The indoor dining and retail destination is home to an assortment of local businesses, including Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria, Olive Oil Etc., Cup & Cake Company and Lynda Berry Photography, along with newcomers, Main Swing Golf and Dept of Note.

“When I first opened Hops/Scotch, this is what I always wanted this to be a cultural collection with all these great people under one roof,” Havier said.

And now with addition of The Side Bar and Vernafern, and another project underway within the marketplace, she expects it to “bring a new energy to the building.”

“With all the changes being made we are hoping to capture a big city market vibe, like Chelsea Market, with lots of energy, different food options, entertainment, retail and art,” she said.

