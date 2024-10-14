How an ex-Warminster police car went to the UK and became an auto celebrity

You may hear a former Warminster Township Police Department vehicle in Grand Theft Auto VI video game, according to the car's current owner.

Lukas Holmes said he bought the 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor at auction in 2019, the year it was retired from service. Holmes wasn't able to pick up the car from the port in the United Kingdom until September 2020 because of pandemic-related delays.

In 2021, Holmes took the car, which he named Oreo, to Millbrook Proving Ground for a client to record audio for "a high-profile video game project based in Scotland," Holmes said. He believes the company he worked with was contracted by Rockstar North, an Edinburgh-based video game developer that makes the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

Rockstar North did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

"I got £300 per day, plus fuel expenses and new suspension paid for as it was shot on my car after they were done with it," Holmes said. "The stunt driver, the equipment, the crew involved and the visit to Millbrook easily amounted to five figures. Whoever is behind it has a lot of money to burn."

The client attached recording equipment to each end of the car to capture various sounds, including idling and acceleration on the track, Holmes said. He recognized the test driver as Niki Faulkner, a British professional driver and actor who worked as a stunt driver in the 2023 movie "Gran Turismo" and 2018's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."

Many British car lovers have remarked online that Crown Victorias are difficult to find in the UK. Ford retired the Crown Victoria line completely by 2013.

Holmes said his police interceptor has lights, sirens and equipment.

"My car has the old-school V-8 (engine) with a very distinct sound, as well as many other distinct sounds like the doors closing, the warning chimes and the transmission," he added.

Holmes said he's also rented out the car for proms and brought it to cancer charity events. Last year Netflix in London approached him to use the car for a project, but Holmes said he turned them down because it would've required changing the livery.

How did a Warminster police car end up in the UK?

Holmes said he purchased the car at auction in 2019 through an American agent.

It's legal to drive in the UK because it doesn't resemble a British police vehicle — he just can't use the roof lights on public roads — and the steering wheel remains on the left side. The car became road legal in the UK in 2022, according to his website.

The British enthusiast has spent thousands of pounds and many hours restoring the car.

Bucks crime rate down?Has crime been rising in Bucks County? Some of the data may surprise you.

"The work has mostly been cosmetic, as mechanically these cars are like tanks," Holmes said. "I’ve had the car fully resprayed and had the graphics redone to their original reflective glory."

He said he spent months ordering parts from the U.S. to replace spark plugs, ignition coils and more.

"Half of the graphics were missing and the bodywork was covered in scratches, some rust and some dents which I later took care of," he said.

Holmes's restoration project was a labor of love.

"I’ve never wanted to restore old cars," Holmes said. "It was just my lifelong dream since I was 5 years old to own an American Ford Crown Victoria police car."

Holmes has posted in a local Warminster Facebook group, asking for information and photos of the car in action. One resident commented that his dad had driven the vehicle as a Warminster police officer.

Holmes also connected with Mike Mednick, a former Warminster police officer who had made the original livery decals for the car. In later years, Mednick said, the department had a third party do the decal designs.

Mednick and Holmes connected over a model Warminster Township police car gifted to Mednick by Joe Ceccoli Jr., a longtime Warminster police officer and car auction enthusiast who died in 2015 at the age of 47.

Ceccoli had made miniature versions of the livery decals and pasted them on the model, Mednick said.

"It's a one-of-a-kind model car," he added.

Mednick, whose father was also a police officer, collects models of local department vehicles.

"I always wanted to be a cop, so anything police stuff is kinda cool to me," he said.

Ceccoli used to participate in the Manheim Auto Auction on Wednesdays — the same auction where Holmes believes his American agent bought Oreo.

Holmes said he's glad the photos of the police car in its new home brought joy to Warminster residents.

"Hopefully one day I can get a response from Warminster PD!" he added.

Reporter Jess Rohan can be reached at jrohan@gannett.com.