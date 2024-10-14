Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    How an ex-Warminster police car went to the UK and became an auto celebrity

    By Jess Rohan, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34d4Xn_0w5vRFUU00

    You may hear a former Warminster Township Police Department vehicle in Grand Theft Auto VI video game, according to the car's current owner.

    Lukas Holmes said he bought the 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor at auction in 2019, the year it was retired from service. Holmes wasn't able to pick up the car from the port in the United Kingdom until September 2020 because of pandemic-related delays.

    In 2021, Holmes took the car, which he named Oreo, to Millbrook Proving Ground for a client to record audio for "a high-profile video game project based in Scotland," Holmes said. He believes the company he worked with was contracted by Rockstar North, an Edinburgh-based video game developer that makes the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

    Rockstar North did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

    "I got £300 per day, plus fuel expenses and new suspension paid for as it was shot on my car after they were done with it," Holmes said. "The stunt driver, the equipment, the crew involved and the visit to Millbrook easily amounted to five figures. Whoever is behind it has a lot of money to burn."

    The client attached recording equipment to each end of the car to capture various sounds, including idling and acceleration on the track, Holmes said. He recognized the test driver as Niki Faulkner, a British professional driver and actor who worked as a stunt driver in the 2023 movie "Gran Turismo" and 2018's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."

    Many British car lovers have remarked online that Crown Victorias are difficult to find in the UK. Ford retired the Crown Victoria line completely by 2013.

    Holmes said his police interceptor has lights, sirens and equipment.

    "My car has the old-school V-8 (engine) with a very distinct sound, as well as many other distinct sounds like the doors closing, the warning chimes and the transmission," he added.

    Holmes said he's also rented out the car for proms and brought it to cancer charity events. Last year Netflix in London approached him to use the car for a project, but Holmes said he turned them down because it would've required changing the livery.

    How did a Warminster police car end up in the UK?

    Holmes said he purchased the car at auction in 2019 through an American agent.

    It's legal to drive in the UK because it doesn't resemble a British police vehicle — he just can't use the roof lights on public roads — and the steering wheel remains on the left side. The car became road legal in the UK in 2022, according to his website.

    The British enthusiast has spent thousands of pounds and many hours restoring the car.

    Bucks crime rate down?Has crime been rising in Bucks County? Some of the data may surprise you.

    "The work has mostly been cosmetic, as mechanically these cars are like tanks," Holmes said. "I’ve had the car fully resprayed and had the graphics redone to their original reflective glory."

    He said he spent months ordering parts from the U.S. to replace spark plugs, ignition coils and more.

    "Half of the graphics were missing and the bodywork was covered in scratches, some rust and some dents which I later took care of," he said.

    Holmes's restoration project was a labor of love.

    "I’ve never wanted to restore old cars," Holmes said. "It was just my lifelong dream since I was 5 years old to own an American Ford Crown Victoria police car."

    Holmes has posted in a local Warminster Facebook group, asking for information and photos of the car in action. One resident commented that his dad had driven the vehicle as a Warminster police officer.

    Holmes also connected with Mike Mednick, a former Warminster police officer who had made the original livery decals for the car. In later years, Mednick said, the department had a third party do the decal designs.

    Mednick and Holmes connected over a model Warminster Township police car gifted to Mednick by Joe Ceccoli Jr., a longtime Warminster police officer and car auction enthusiast who died in 2015 at the age of 47.

    Ceccoli had made miniature versions of the livery decals and pasted them on the model, Mednick said.

    "It's a one-of-a-kind model car," he added.

    Mednick, whose father was also a police officer, collects models of local department vehicles.

    "I always wanted to be a cop, so anything police stuff is kinda cool to me," he said.

    Ceccoli used to participate in the Manheim Auto Auction on Wednesdays — the same auction where Holmes believes his American agent bought Oreo.

    Holmes said he's glad the photos of the police car in its new home brought joy to Warminster residents.

    "Hopefully one day I can get a response from Warminster PD!" he added.

    Reporter Jess Rohan can be reached at jrohan@gannett.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post36 minutes ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy