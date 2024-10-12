Open in App
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    What's next for the Rise & Grind shop in Perkasie, which closes at the month's end

    By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgyu1_0w4Bb0mJ00

    It was a dream come true when Christine Rushton opened Rise & Grind Café in 2019.

    Over the course of just five years, the cozy eatery along 7th Street became a popular gathering place in downtown Perkasie, where it was common to see friends catching up over coffee, a lunch meeting or two, and families enjoying a morning out together.

    “My main goal from the very first day was to make it a home away from home, a welcoming space and I totally was able to create that," said Rushton, who announced Monday she would be closing the café at the end of the month.

    "I owe most of my success to the community. I wouldn’t have been able to continue without the support of them and my staff.”

    Without providing specifics around the factors contributing toward her decision, she said it wasn’t an easy one to make.

    “It was my dream for a very long time and things have changed in my personal life that have led me to the decision to not renew my lease. My dream has changed. It’s time to move on to a new chapter in my life,” Rushton said.

    “I love Perkasie and my supporters and my staff. One of my main concerns was making sure the café would live on past Rise & Grind, and my staff would still have their jobs and continue on seamlessly.”

    Bucks County outdoor dining with a view:Check out some of Bucks County's top spots to eat amid the fall foliage

    What’s next for the Perkasie café when Rise & Grind closes?

    Despite the bittersweet end to Rise & Grind, Rushton said she’s happy to see the same spirit of community she envisioned continue on as the eatery transitions into a new season of life thanks to Adrienne and Donte King, the Perkasie husband-and-wife team behind So Fresh So Green Juice Co.

    “I’m very excited for them to be taking over the space and continue their business. I’ve been supportive of them since day one, and I think they will do an amazing job. I wish them the best of luck and all the success moving forward,” Rushton said.

    The Kings are no strangers to the Perkasie establishment, where the two have spent the past three years producing their cold-pressed juices during the restaurant’s afterhours.

    With plans to open So Fresh So Green Juice Co. Café without a closure period in between, the couple hopes to make the transition smooth for their employees and the community.

    “We are incredibly excited about this new chapter and grateful for the support from our loyal customers and community," Adrienne King said. "This expansion represents a significant milestone for us, and we are committed to making the So Fresh So Green Juice Co Café a welcoming and vibrant place for everyone.

    "Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the opening date — we can’t wait to welcome you all."

    What can customers expect at the new Perkasie café?

    Much of the menu will remain the same in many ways, as they plan to continue offering several of Rise & Grind’s customer favorites while featuring new additions, such as So Fresh So Green’s signature fresh cold-pressed juices. They'll also sell a variety of smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, soups, grain bowls and more.

    The café hours are also to remain the same for now, but Adrienne King said they may expand their hours down the road to include brunch and dinner.

    “Our commitment to quality and community-focused service remains unchanged. You’ll find the same welcoming atmosphere with some exciting new additions,” she said.

    The launch of So Fresh So Green Juice Co. Café is to start off with a soft opening Nov. 1, followed by a grand rebranding and opening in the spring of 2025.

    “The incredible support from our community and the demand for our products drove our decision to expand and take over the cafe space,” Adrienne King said.

    “We saw an opportunity to bring our healthy, fresh offerings to a wider audience and create a space where people can enjoy both our juices and a full cafe menu. This expansion allows us to fulfill our mission of promoting health and wellness in an even more impactful way.”

    Latest on Perkasie's covered bridge:Hurricane Ida punished her. But South Perkasie Covered Bridge is making a comeback

    Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, food and drink, economic revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

