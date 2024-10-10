Open in App
    • Bucks County Courier Times

    Bucks County weekend fall fun: Fallsington Day, scary strolls, pumpkin patch rides & more

    By Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    It's the height of the fall festival season and, of course, Bucks County doesn't disappoint with a bushel full of outdoor fun slated throughout October.

    Here's a look of when and where to get your fall feels on in Bucks County this weekend and beyond:

    Scarecrow Festival at Peddler\'s Village

    The annual Scarecrow Festival at Peddler's Village is in full swing for the month. There are seven categories including a "Friday Night 'Its Alive'" and another just for children. Visitors to the village in Lahaska can judge the entries which will line its pathways as they have each fall for more than 40 years. Entries will be judged from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 and on display from Sept 9 through Oct. 27.

    Fall Festival at Shady Brook Farm

    Shady Brook Farm will start celebrating fall season with their annual Fall Festival every weekend from Friday to Sunday through Oct. 30. Located at 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, the festival offers over 25 attractions included with admissions, like a giant slide, peanuts corn maze or wagon rides to the pumpkin patch. Tickets range from $15 to $35, depending on the package or the day.

    Bucks County in fall:When and where to catch the changing color of fall foliage in Bucks County

    Historic Fallsington Day

    Come out to this free, annual, outdoor event in Fallsington off Tyburn Road on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day will feature folksingers, puppet shows, jugglers, colonial dancing, Native American dancing and culture, demonstrations of Colonial skills, and more on and around Yardley Avenue. Visit the entire village to purchase some homemade crafts made by local artisans, buy new & used books, tour the historic museum buildings and other places throughout the town, purchase a homemade treat or two, and more. Parking available at Fallsington Elementary School.

    Peddlers Village's OctoberFeast

    On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peddler's Village invites you to celebrate the 8th Annual OctoberFeast. Admission and parking are free.

    More Bucks County fall fun in October

    Slate Hill Cemetery comes to life

    Stroll through historic Slate Hill Cemetery in Lower Makefield on Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. "This unique event invites you to stroll through the grounds, where actors bring the past to life by portraying the fascinating figures laid to rest there. Learn about the rich history, intriguing stories, and notable contributions of those who once walked among us while enjoying the peaceful twilight atmosphere. It's not a spooky experience, but a journey through history that will leave you with a deeper connection to the past."

    2308 Yardley Morrisville Road, Lower Makefield

    Slate Hill Cemetery:How group keeps history alive with fixes, upgrades to 17th-century Bucks County cemetery

    Crafts in the Meadow at Tyler Park Center for the Arts

    The Crafts in the Meadow event at Tyler Park will take place on Oct. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is 50% discount on tickets online which started on June, after Oct. 2 tickets will be $10 per person at the gate, with children under 12 admitted fee. Tickets at the gate are cash only.

    10 Stable Mill Trail, Richboro

    Historic Bristol Day

    Come for a day of fun in this historic river town. The Oct. 19 event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes entertainment, historical tours, crafters and vendors, an amazing car show, a sailing regatta, an antique boat show, children's activities and a food court by the Delaware River.

    The Schooner North Wind, a 75-foot vessel owned by Gloucester City Sail, returns and will provide public sails during the event. One-hour “Delaware River cruises” from the Bristol Wharf at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. will be offered. Adults $20, children (under 10) $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance by going https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/northwindsail/items/407978/calendar/2023/10/

    Autumn Alive! Fall Festival in Quakertown

    Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 19, the Autumn Alive! fall festival focuses on fun and furry friends. The Broad Street Pet Parade is always a family favorite. There is also going to be a cupcake baking competition. Along with crafters and businesses, pet rescue organizations will line Broad Street from 4th Street to Hellertown Avenue and down Branch Street. There will be plenty of family fun to enjoy children’s activities, live entertainment all day on two stages, food court, Authors Corner, and guests of age can enjoy samples of beer and wine in the beer garden. The rain date is Oct. 26.

    Boo at Bolton: Food Truck Fest & Trick-or-Treat

    The Historic Bolton Mansion is hosting an additional festival in the fall, but this one is making the mansion "haunted." On Oct. 21, guests are invited to come in their Halloween costumes and can enjoy balloon art, face painting, knockerball, also known as bubble soccer, a DJ, bubble foam pit, stuffed animal making, trick-or-treating, and a ghost-tour of the mansion with plenty of food and snacks available.

    The activities are kid-friendly and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 85 Holly Drive in Levittown.

    Quakertown Borough Fall Festival

    Enjoy a night filled with spooky games and tasty treats! A fun festival that runs Oct. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Univest Performance Center at the Park at 4th, with various crafts and activities. Hayrides, scarecrow decorating contest, moon bounces, games, activities, sensory tent, costume contest, trunk or treat, and more.

    Olde Langhorne Harvest Day

    Olde Langhorne Harvest Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly fall festival offers something for everyone, including live music, delicious food, a variety of crafts, fun activities for kids, and a costume parade. It's a perfect way to celebrate the season in the heart of Langhorne.

    Maple Avenue in Langhorne Borough.

    Pumpkinfest in Doylestown

    Pumpkinfest, hosted by the BC Cares Educational Foundation, returns Oct. 26 and 27 with "professional Pumpkin carving, live music, art vendors, cultural partners, food, drinks, trunk or treating and much more .. The musical acts, artists, cultural partners, volunteers, volunteer leaders, and even some of the carvers are comprised of youth and young adults, showcasing how amazing they can be when given the opportunity!" Saturday's event will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

    Sensory friendly Halloween hunt at Croydon Haunted Hollows

    This event is schedule for Sunday Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free, rain-or-shine event is designed specifically for families with sensory needs. It features limited sound effects, no fog, and it is wheelchair accessible, with special needs professionals on hands to ensure a comfortable and inclusive experience for all. It is a night to celebrate Halloween, customer are encouraged and there will be friendly character interactions.

    507 Girard Avenue, Croydon

    Bristol Sunday Stroll

    Join food, craft and other vendors, along with the shops and eateries of Mill Street and the surrounding streets near the Bristol riverfront, for the monthly Sunday Stroll. October event features trick or treating. The event runs Sunday, Oct. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. on Mill Street.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Heres Johnnny
    2d ago
    pumkins are 25$ minimum. it's a tourist trap
