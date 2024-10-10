Open in App
    New ownership: Black Bass, Lumberville General Store & Golden Pheasant Inn change hands

    By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMTjc_0w1Oxrp500

    Laura Thompson Barnes knew almost immediately Karen Thompson was the right person.

    By the time the two met, Laura Thompson Barnes, who owned the Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville General Store and Golden Pheasant Inn with her brother John Thompson, had been fielding many offers from potential buyers for the three properties. Nothing had felt right.

    Each of three establishments had its own history, carrying stories going back decades — centuries even — making their sale more than just another business transaction.

    Doylestown automotive dealer Jack Thompson, father of Laura Thompson Barnes, acquired the Black Bass Hotel and Lumberville General Store along River Road in Solebury in 2008.

    In those first two years, Laura Thompson Barnes oversaw their restorations as the buildings were completely gutted and renovated. More than 700 antiques and pieces of art contained inside were warehoused, catalogued and also restored.

    “It was really a labor of love,” Laura Thompson Barnes said. “I’m really, really proud of what we did with those properties.”

    In 2019, the family purchased the Golden Pheasant Inn, also along River Road, just a 15-minute drive away in Tinicum.

    Bucks County outdoor dining with a view:Check out some of Bucks County's top spots to eat amid the fall foliage

    And although five and 16 years is but a small chapter in the story of the three iconic establishments, when the time came to move on, Laura Thompson Barnes wanted to find someone who would feel the same sense of stewardship, a commitment to continue the properties’ longstanding legacies.

    That someone just so happened to be a Thompson, too. And no, they are not related.

    “It was a really hard decision. It is very bittersweet, but I feel like I’ve put them in good hands with the next Thompson family,” Laura Thompson Barnes said.

    Beyond the coincidence of their last names and also being from the same area — they are both Pennridge alums — the women shared a sort of kinship right off the bat.

    “We had many, many things in common. We liked each other immediately when we met. She seemed to hold the same values. I use the word serendipity because that’s what it felt like to me,” Laura Thompson Barnes said.

    In addition, she appreciated that Karen Thompson was also well-established in the local business community.

    While Laura Thompson Barnes and her brother continue to carry on their father’s legacy in the community overseeing the Thompson automotive dealerships in Doylestown and Willow Grove, Karen Thompson steadily built up her hospitality-retail group, LSL Brands, which she founded 36 years ago, starting with a Silk Silhouettes at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska in 1988. The business has since been diversified into a family of seven distinct retail brands with stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

    In 2021, Karen Thompson also acquired the Fudge Kitchen with its five Jersey shore locations.

    “That had a lot to do with my decision,” Laura Thompson Barnes said of their shared business backgrounds. “I have such an appreciation for successful professional women. I look at Karen and what’s she’s built, and I know she gets it.”

    For Karen Thompson, purchasing the Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville General Store and Golden Pheasant Inn was the perfect opportunity to venture into something new.

    “I’ve always wanted to own a small little boutique hotel,” said Karen Thompson, who lives in Buckingham.

    New restaurant in restored Mansion Inn:A new Asian-inspired culinary experience has arrived in New Hope. What's on the menu:

    While much will remain the same — such as keeping on the nearly 120 employees, including Grant Ross, the longtime general manager of Black Bass — Karen looks forward to restoring a few of the buildings that have gone unused for some time.

    “There’s a lot of opportunities for buildings that aren’t even occupied in each of these properties,” she said.

    One such building, she added, is the old bridge tender’s house located between the Black Bass and Lumberville-Raven Rock Bridge, as well as a barn and a cottage on the Golden Pheasant Inn property.

    “I love historic properties, and I love fixing them up and keeping them historic, while putting new twists on them,” Karen Thompson said.

    “I’m nothing but humbled that they’ve passed this on to me. I’m really excited to continue to carry this baton. And I’m very honored to be able to do this in Bucks County.”

    Georgine's Restaurant is up for sale:Georgine's still open, as owners look for right buyer to keep the Bristol business going

    Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, food and drink, economic revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    2d ago
    Lovethe black bass . Hope they make it better not unattainable. The stocton in snob took 6 years to come back
    Jim Mossop
    2d ago
    Old news…
    View all comments
