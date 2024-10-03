Open in App
    Bucks County Courier Times

    Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball, Pick 2 Day results for October 2, 2024

    By Courier Times staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aOBH_0vso2uKn00

    The Pennsylvania Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Wednesday, October 2, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Powerball numbers from October 2 drawing

    01-02-21-37-43, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 2 numbers from October 2 drawing

    Day: 6-4, Wild: 6

    Evening: 2-7, Wild: 6

    Check Pick 2 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 3 numbers from October 2 drawing

    Day: 5-1-3, Wild: 6

    Evening: 5-0-2, Wild: 6

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 4 numbers from October 2 drawing

    Day: 4-2-4-4, Wild: 6

    Evening: 1-8-6-8, Wild: 6

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 5 numbers from October 2 drawing

    Day: 4-7-1-8-9, Wild: 6

    Evening: 6-8-4-0-7, Wild: 6

    Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash4Life numbers from October 2 drawing

    03-12-13-37-60, Cash Ball: 01

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash 5 numbers from October 2 drawing

    02-11-17-20-24

    Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Treasure Hunt numbers from October 2 drawing

    05-09-12-17-19

    Check Treasure Hunt payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Match 6 Lotto numbers from October 2 drawing

    01-15-16-25-34-37

    Check Match 6 Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Powerball Double Play numbers from October 2 drawing

    39-44-45-46-66, Powerball: 13

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    • Sign the Ticket: Ensure your ticket has your signature, name, address and phone number on the back.
    • Prizes up to $600: Claim at any PA Lottery retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
    • Prizes from $600 to $2,500: Use a Claim Form to claim at a retailer or by mail: Pennsylvania Lottery, ATTN: CLAIMS, PO BOX 8671, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
    • Prizes over $2,500: Mail your signed ticket with a Claim Form or in person at a Lottery Area Office (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Lottery Headquarters is currently not open to the public. Visit the PA Lottery website for other office locations near you.

    When are the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
    • Pick 2, 3, 4, 5: 1:35 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. daily.
    • Cash4Life: 9 p.m. daily.
    • Cash 5: 6:59 p.m. daily.
    • Treasure Hunt: 1:35 p.m. daily.
    • Match 6 Lotto: 6:59 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
    • Powerball Double Play: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday.

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Pennsylvania editor.

