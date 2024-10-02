Delve into Bucks County's haunted history with ghosts, orbs, and more eerie phenomena

Bucks County is a place where you can live your best life — and maybe your best afterlife, too.

The rich history here includes the original residents, the Lenni-Lenape Native Americans. It was later stomping grounds of the nation's Founding Fathers, the first rich and powerful families, tri-state travelers and Quakers who provided sanctuary for runaway slaves using the Underground Railroad.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's been said, some original visitors and residents are still hanging around.

Like Thomas Betts, the original postmaster in the 1700s of the first post office in Lahaska. This was once located where the Golden Plough Inn stands today in the popular tourist stop, Peddler’s Village.

One of the strange stories about Betts's spirit involves a night auditor who returned to the lobby to find a trail of coffee stirrers arranged on the floor forming a line from the coffee station across the room to the front desk.

Guests have reported seeing what appears to be a man at end of the second-floor hallway, just outside Room 202.

Another time staff was alerted to loud noises coming from an unoccupied Room 202. When employees investigated they heard the television; as they entered a deep voice asked, “What do you want?”

At McCool's Red Lion Inn in Quakertown, which opened in 1740, a ghost child reportedly spooked workers. Glowing orbs appear in photos taken in the restaurant and the theater next door.

Here is a list of some of the most well-known places in Bucks County reportedly haunted by spirits.

The Continental Tavern

The Continental Tavern has been a home, a tavern, a hotel, a restaurant, a speakeasy and a stop along the famed Underground Railroad. The pub has been the scene of two murders.

During recent renovations, items were found from the Prohibition era, including a pistol and a corset covered in bloody bullet holes. Numerous spirits have supposedly been seen on the property, including a young boy trying to find his mother. Objects have also reportedly moved on their own.

Go: 2 N. Main St., Yardley.

Pen Ryn Estate

This ghost of Robert Bickley reportedly haunts the estate.

Bickley, the heir apparent to his family's fortune, it is said, infuriated his father, Abraham, when he either married a commoner or fell in love with a woman who opposed British rule during the American Revolution. Either way, on Christmas Eve, father and son fought and Abraham Bickley disinherited his son and kicked him out of the estate. Robert Bickley was never seen or heard from again.

The legend holds that a distraught Robert Brickley then waded out into the Delaware River, where he drowned. Each Christmas Eve near midnight, it is said, that Robert Bickley rises from the river makes his way home and furiously pounds on the front door.

If it is opened, a slime-covered Robert Bickley stands in the entrance cursing his father. If slammed shut, the ghost circles the house, appearing in each window and rapping the glass before disappearing.

Go: 1601 State Road, Bensalem.

St. James the Greater Episcopal Church

The church is supposedly home to numerous spirits and is also where Gertrude Louise Spring is buried. Spring died when her car entered Penn Warner Lake, also known as Van Sciver Lake in 1935.

Some people believe she is the ghost known as "Midnight Mary" (more on that later).

Go: 225 Walnut St., Bristol.

Penn Warner Club

This is the reputed stomping grounds of “Midnight Mary," a teen girl who died with her prom date when their car careened Tullytown Lake at the Penn Warner Club. Only her date's body was found.

It is said her spirit, wearing a pink dress, walks near the lake and hitchhikes along nearby Bordentown Road in Bristol and overpass bridge at Main Street in Tullytown.

Legend maintains that if she's picked up, she disappears into a large puddle of water.

Go: 111 Bordentown Road, Morrisville.

King George II Inn

Visitors of the King George II Inn have reported slamming doors and the unexplained moving of chairs, silverware and lamps. An apparition of a man wearing a top hat and dressed in 19th-century clothes has been supposedly seen here. Other reports include the sounds of babies crying.

Go: 102 Radcliffe St., Bristol.

Bolton Mansion

This Pemberton estate, originally built in 1683, is reportedly visited by Civil War-era ghosts. The most frequent reports are of a girl peering from the upstairs windows, and a woman who wanders the grounds crying to herself. It's believed that these spirits may be of a mother and daughter. Another female spirit is assumed to have committed suicide after losing her loved one.

Go: 85 Holly Drive, Levittown.

Margaret R. Grundy Library/Keene Mansion

Before the Margaret Grundy Memorial Library along Radcliffe Street in Bristol was built in 1966, the land was the former home of a mansion owned by the Keene family. Its most famous resident was Sarah Lukens Keene, a lifelong bachelorette. Her most famous rejected suitor was Joseph Bonaparte, former King of Spain and brother to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Local legends holds that the ghost of Joseph Bonaparte is seen rowing along the Delaware River, waiting for his love to meet him.

Go: 680 Radcliffe St., Bristol.

Craven Hall

A young soldier from the 1700s is believed to have been buried on the grounds. He's reportedly been seen through the windows of the first floor, banging on the windows at night as if trying to escape.

Go: 599 Newtown Road, Warminster.

Temperance House

Constructed in 1772, the Temperance House hotel and restaurant is believed, by some, to be haunted by three children. In 2015, paranormal investigators spent an evening at Temperance House, and footage appeared to show the a man floating up through the ceiling.

Go: 5 S. State St., Newtown.

George School

The 1992 book "George School: The History of a Quaker Community" suggests that the Tate building on campus is haunted by a Hessian soldier who was buried in the basement during the Revolutionary War.

Go: 1690 Langhorne-Newtown Road, Middletown.

Tyler Hall, Bucks County Community College

Former resident Stella Tyler is said to still wander around the Bucks County Community College building, setting off alarms, turning on various appliances and baking in the kitchen. She's allegedly seen mostly at night and is believed to take residence in Tyler Hall because it was the place she was happiest during her lifetime.

Go: 275 Swamp Road, Newton.

Pop Inn, aka Hotel Kelly

The circa 1761 bar and restaurant closed in 2022, but it has been said that the ghost of a man has been seen at the bar. Employees reported sightings of ghostly figures following them up a staircase.

Mediums have detected five spirits who move objects, and the third floor is rumored to be haunted.

Go: 4 N. Main St., Chalfont.

1870 Wedgwood Inn

The 1870 Wedgwood Inn bed and breakfast building was built in 1720 and rebuilt in 1860. Later, the discovery of the hidden staircase, a hatch door and stone tunnel under the property have led some to believe it was a station on the Underground Railroad.

Legend maintains that the ghost of a 12-year-old girl named Sara, believed to be a runaway slave, can be heard calling out for her parents.

Go: 111 W. Bridge St., New Hope.

Pineapple Hill Inn Bed and Breakfast

Three spirits are reportedly seen in the two oldest bedrooms and sitting area of the Pineapple Hill Inn Bed and Breakfast.

An elderly woman who allegedly passed away in the attic suite is one of them. There have also been reports of a spinning wheel being heard in the guestrooms in that area. Another alleged spirit is boy seen playing in the inn. The spirit of the original owner of the home, John Scott, has been reportedly seen waking up women who spend the night in the original bedrooms with a kiss on the cheek in the morning.

Go: 1324 River Road, New Hope.

Van Sant Covered Bridge

The legend of “Cry Baby Bridge” relates to a mother who was supposedly shunned by family and friends, throwing her baby off the bridge before hanging herself from the rafters. Those who have approached the bridge at night have reported hearing the sounds of a baby crying or the sounds of the young woman’s feet sweeping across the roof of the car.

Go: Covered Bridge Road, Solebury.

Aaron Burr House Inn

Friends of U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr were said to have hidden him in the house while he was on the run after killing Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in an 1804 duel.

Burr's ghost is reportedly seen peering around corners and wandering throughout the house, especially the second floor and the staircase. Guests have claimed to feel tugging on their clothes as an attempt to stop them from leaving.

Go: 80 W Bridge St., Route 179, New Hope.

Logan Inn

Room No. 6 is perhaps the most infamous at the Logan Inn, where a previous owner named Emily reportedly appears as guests are sleeping. A male ghost has also allegedly been seen in the bathroom mirror, in addition to sightings of numerous children and Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers.

It's rumored that if you smell the scent of lavender while in the building, a ghost is nearby.

Go: 10 W. Ferry St., New Hope.

Trum Tavern

Built in 1752 and formerly a courthouse, the second floor of the Trum Tavern is reportedly haunted by a former owner. Strange strange noises and moving objects have been reported.

Go: 1 East Broad St., Trumbauersville.

The Rising Sun Inn

Built in 1739, this inn is allegedly haunted by "Scary Mary" (rumored to be an old innkeeper) and other ghosts. Voices and strange noises, including shuffling, footsteps and voices, have been reported on the second floor.

Many workers claimed to have been startled by Mary's sudden appearance in the lobby. At times, people have heard "Scary Mary" calling to them from the second floor, inviting them to “come upstairs.” The cleaning crew reported that they would pull all the chairs in the dining room away from the tables to vacuum, only to have the chairs push themselves back in.

Go: 898 Allentown Road, Telford.

Black Bass Hotel

The Black Bass Hotel, built in the 1740s, allegedly has a spirit named Hans, a former owner. He supposedly fought with one of the workers who helped build the Delaware Canal in the early 1800s and was fatally stabbed.

The barstool he was sitting in when he allegedly died is still in the main tavern. Some report seeing a pool of blood on the floor and others have seen him lurking near where he was murdered.

A room near the main tavern where the bodies of canal workers who died were kept until a boat retrieved them reportedly has unexplained and rapid drops in temperature. Some have also reported hearing strange sobbing sounds and have experienced feelings of being watched.

The ghost of a woman dressed in white allegedly wanders the halls and has been seen in a guest room with a pearl handled revolver in her lap. The legend goes that the woman killed her husband, his mistress and then herself in one of the rooms. Some guests who say they have seen her report the scent of lavender, while others experienced a feeling of sadness.

Go: 3774 River Road, Lumberville.

The Inn at Phillips Mill

The ghost of a woman has been reportedly seen wearing a long high-collared dress throughout the inn. She has often been allgedly seen in the second-floor hallways sitting in a rocking chair, and has been felt brushing past guests on the stairs.

Go: 2590 River Road, New Hope.

Gravity Hill/Buckingham Mountain

Legend has it that if you stop your car at a specific spot on Holicong Road and put it in neutral, the car will travel uphill. There are two stories suggesting why. One is its witches or dark magic the another says that it is the ghosts of soldiers who grouped together to push something up the hill.

Go: Holicong Road, Buckingham.

Hansell Road

There have been reports of glowing orbs resembling eyes or lanterns appearing along Hansell Road, which some call “The Red Eyes of Hansell Road.” Others have described the lights as green orbs floating out of the woods and onto the road.

Legend has it the lights are the spirits off youths murdered by a landowner for trespassing on his property.

Go: Doylestown Township.

Mount Gilead African Methodist Episcopal Church

There is a legend of a cursed tombstone in the graveyard next to the Mount Gilead African Methodist Episcopal Church where visitors can challenge the devil to a foot race. If you feel a gust of wind after completing the sprint, it’s said to be the devil catching up to you, but if you feel a gust of wind before finishing, it’s the devil brushing past you.

Winning is supposed to bring good luck for a year, while losing is supposed to bring misfortune.

Go: 1940 Holicong Road, Solebury.

Dark Hollow Road

If you walk around Dark Hollow Road after dark, strange flickering lights supposedly appear to follow you. It has been rumored the remains of an abusive school teacher were found there 100 years after her death.

Her alleged presence is also accompanied by the smell of lavender. Other spirits are thought to be from dead canal builders.

Go: Pipersville.

Haycock Mountain/Top Rock Trail

Haycock Mountain, known to locals as “Ghost Mountain,” is the supposed site of glowing eyes and orbs of light.

Near the top of the mountain is Top Rock Trail, where Native Americans and cults suppoedly performed rituals and the sounds of whelping animals can be heard in the woods. It's also been said that people who stand by “Table Top Rock”and look to the left experience an overwhelming feeling of dread and despair.

Go: Route 563, near Nockamixon State Park, Haycock Township.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com.