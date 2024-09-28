This Plumstead property broke a real estate sales record. What could happen to it now.

A private event space, small residential development or hay farm — each was proposed by the former owner of more than 100 acres off Twin Silio Road in Plumstead last year.

But instead of moving forward on those ideas, Twin Silo Farms LLC went with a fourth option: selling the land for what appears to be more than double what they paid for it four years ago. The buyer was Good Pointe LLC, its plans for the property remains to be seen.

The location is zoned rural residential, which requires a 2-acre lot minimum per home if the property were to be subdivided and developed as housing.

More on voter registration trendsA Swift surge of voters? What this week's data says about new Pa. voter registration

Twin Silo Farms submitted sketch plans last year that proposed subdividing the roughly 99 acres in the northeast corner of Twin Silo Road and Point Pleasant Pike into lots for 11 single-family homes.

They also sought a conditional use approval to use the grounds, existing stone barn and pavilion as event space for 100 or more guests. The application sought to host up to 60 private events, such as weddings, each year, which is double the number the township ordinance allows.

But both applications were withdrawn before they came before the Plumstead supervisors for consideration, Township Manager Stacey Mulholland said.

No plans for the property are pending before the township, Mulholland added.

Most recently, Plumstead supervisors voted in April to approve placing the property in an Agricultural Security District, a prerequisite for receiving government funding for land preservation.

Twin Silo LLC submitted an application last December to the Bucks County Planning Commission to consider the 97-acre tract — described as a hay farm — for preservation funding this year, but it wasn’t selected, said John Ives, director of the Agricultural Land Preservation and Open Space programs.

Good Pointe LLC could apply again, but according to the 2023 application, the total percentage of farmland available for agricultural purposes is 45 acres, less than 50% the minimum requirement under the program.

Here is what else we've learned about the property, the sale, and the new owner:

What did Good Pointe LLC buy, and what makes the sale record-breaking?

Good Pointe LLC purchased 97 acres in the 5700 block of Twin Silo Road, which included a 12,791-square-foot home, stone barn, guest house, lake and pavilion for $12.9 million. It last sold in 2020 for $5.2 million.

But it wasn’t the only piece of property Good Pointe LLC bought.

Also purchased was 1.6 acres with a 1,900 square foot ranch-style home in the 5100 block of Point Pleasant Pike, which intersects with Twin Silo Road, for $995,000.

The LLC also bought 5.3 acres for $775,000 on Twin Silo Road across the road from the 97-acre parcel, according to property records. This brought the total sale to $14.6 million.

The properties appear to have been acquired privately because they didn't appear in the database real estate professionals use to share information about properties on the market, said Alex Shnayder, a real estate attorney and Bucks County realtor.

The purchase price of the 97-acre property alone appears to be more than double the most recent highest sale for a piece of Bucks County residential real estate.

The previous record was set last year for a seven-bedroom home on 33 acres in Solebury known as Finale Farm. That home and property sold for $6.5 million.

What we know about Good Pointe LLC

The company registered as a domestic limited liability company in Delaware nine days before properties were purchased July 31, according to real estate records.

The three deeds were recorded with Bucks County on Aug. 9, though the county’s online property records have not been updated as of Sept. 25. Twin Silo Farms LLC remains listed as owner online.

LLCs are used to purchase and hold real estate to provide privacy, easier property transfer, asset protection and tax benefits, according to Fisher Stone P.C.

The Delaware corporation records show that two limited liability companies are registered with the same address in the 5700 block of Twin Silo Road. Good Pointe LLC registered July 22, and Good Point Operations LLC registered on July 30.

Records for both LLCs do not list the names of officers or owners.

What about that 615 area code associated with Good Pointe LLC?

Real estate transaction records confirmed the Twin Silo Farms’ buyer had a 615-area code, which covers Nashville metropolitan areas and surrounding counties, possibly helping a fast-moving social media rumor circulate that celebrity Taylor Swift was the new owner.

Swift sources swiftly denied the rumors to the USA Today Network, which includes the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intell.

The cell phone number appearing on sale-related documents is registered to Russell C. Moore, of Nashville, according to whitepages.com and a Nexis search. A voicemail and text message left on the number were not returned.

The name and signature of Russell C. Moore also appears on a sewage system maintenance agreement for the 97-acre property filed with the Bucks County Records of Deeds office.

Moore is listed as the manager of Good Pointe LLC in the agreement.

His name and signature also appears as the grantee on documents for the 2017 purchase of 155 Franklin St. in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City for 2N 155 Franklin Street LLC.

The signature on the 2017 documents appears to match Moore's on the Good Pointe LLC paperwork.

A 2019 easement agreement between the "2N 155 Franklin Street LLC" and "Euro Tribeca LLC" states that the “beneficial owner of and managing member of 2N 155 Franklin Street LLC and Euro Tribeca LLC are the same.”

Euro Tribeca LLC is a known LLC affiliated with Swift.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com.