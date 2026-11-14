It took decades, but Democrats finally have trifecta-control in Harrisburg: the state House, Senate and Governor’s office. Key to that was flipping the state Senate, which just elected its new leadership team for the forthcoming 2027-28 legislative session.

And Bucks County is represented in this new leadership team.

State Senator Steve Santarsiero will be the new Democratic Majority Whip, the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus announced Thursday.

“I’m grateful that my colleagues in the Senate Democratic Caucus have trusted me with this important responsibility,” said Senator Santarsiero. “The Senate Democrats have important priorities for our new majority, including raising the minimum wage and delivering justice for survivors of child sex abuse, that were overlooked for far too long. I’m looking forward to working alongside my colleagues in Senate leadership to turn these priorities into action and deliver results for communities across the 10th District in Bucks County and our entire Commonwealth.”

Senate Whips are responsible for counting votes, organizing senators ahead of votes and assisting the caucus leadership team with legislative strategy, the press release said.

Newly elected state Senate members participated in the elections, including Bucks County state Senators Eileen Hartnet Albillar (SD-6) and Mark Pinsley (SD-16).

The Senate Democrats new leadership also includes:

– Jay Costa, Jr. (Allegheny) president pro tempore nominee

– Maria Collett (Montgomery), senate majority leader

– Vincent Hughes, chairperson of the Appropriations Committee

– Lisa Boscola (Northampton), chair

– Nick Miller (Lehigh), chairperson of the Policy Committee

– Sharif Street (Philadelphia), secretary

– Marty Flynn (Lackawanna), administrator

INTERVIEW: @pasenatorsaval.com on the Midterm’s Populist Blue Wave & Democrats’ ‘No Excuses’ Moment in Harrisburg | @cmychalejko.bsky.social & Kevin Mahoney spoke w/ Saval about this historic election & how having a “Blue Trifecta” in Harrisburg empowers Democrats to finally “Get [More] Stuff Done.” — Bucks County Beacon (@buckscountybeacon.com)2026-11-09T17:05:20.475Z

“The Senate Democratic Caucus is eager to hit the ground running alongside Gov. Josh Shapiro and the House of Representatives to deliver critical legislation that will benefit every Pennsylvanian,” said Allegheny County’s Senator Costa.

Costa said the midterm voter mandate means the Senate and House have an obligation to deliver change on increasing wages, lowering costs, investing in downtown areas, supporting public schools and to “ensure healthcare is accessible, to build homes and deliver a window to justice for adult survivors of childhood abuse.”

In Harrisburg, the leadership changes from red to blue and will be sworn in on Jan. 5, 2027.

“Together, we will lower costs for working families, raise the minimum wage, strengthen our schools, protect fundamental rights, and build an economy that offers opportunity to every community,” said Montgomery County’s Senator Collett. “I am ready to get to work.”

Santarsiero, who formerly served as the Senate Minority Caucus Secretary, serves the 10th state Senatorial District (SD-10), which comprises 19 municipalities in lower and central Bucks County.

He begins his third term in January.