📅 Bucklin Schools student events and reminders for Nov. 4

📢 School announcements for Wednesday, November 4

Here’s what’s going on for Bucklin Schools today:

Ford Co. Entrepreneurship Competition is today in Dodge City . Students will return to school at 1:30 pm .

is . Students will return to school at . Junior High Quiz Bowl meeting is today during seminar in the conference room .

is in the . High school classes are asked to clean the windows downtown .

are asked to . High school students interested in playing Cow Tongue Football on Saturday, November 14 can sign up on the sheet in the office . Please sign up by Friday .

interested in playing can sign up on the . Please sign up . There will be a pep rally Friday at 3 pm.

If any of these apply to you or your student, make sure you’re signed up and in the right place at the right time.