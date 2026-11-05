undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bucklin
📅 Bucklin Schools student events and reminders for Nov. 4
4 days ago
📢 School announcements for Wednesday, November 4
Here’s what’s going on for Bucklin Schools today:
- Ford Co. Entrepreneurship Competition is today in Dodge City. Students will return to school at 1:30 pm.
- Junior High Quiz Bowl meeting is today during seminar in the conference room.
- High school classes are asked to clean the windows downtown.
- High school students interested in playing Cow Tongue Football on Saturday, November 14 can sign up on the sheet in the office. Please sign up by Friday.
- There will be a pep rally Friday at 3 pm.
If any of these apply to you or your student, make sure you’re signed up and in the right place at the right time.
More Info: USD 459 Bucklin Schools -
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.