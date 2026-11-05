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Bucklin

📅 Bucklin Schools student events and reminders for Nov. 4

4 days ago
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📢 School announcements for Wednesday, November 4

Here’s what’s going on for Bucklin Schools today:

  • Ford Co. Entrepreneurship Competition is today in Dodge City. Students will return to school at 1:30 pm.
  • Junior High Quiz Bowl meeting is today during seminar in the conference room.
  • High school classes are asked to clean the windows downtown.
  • High school students interested in playing Cow Tongue Football on Saturday, November 14 can sign up on the sheet in the office. Please sign up by Friday.
  • There will be a pep rally Friday at 3 pm.

If any of these apply to you or your student, make sure you’re signed up and in the right place at the right time.

More Info: USD 459 Bucklin Schools -

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