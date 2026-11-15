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🐶 Sweet Buckhannon Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Buckhannon, WV? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.
LADY BIRD
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
- Health: Will be spayed before adoption
Lady Bird is a young mixed-breed pup with a striking white-and-black coat. She’s just a baby, so she’s a great age for training and bonding with her new family. She’ll be spayed before going home.
👉 Meet LADY BIRD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CINNAMON
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
- Health: Will be spayed before adoption
Cinnamon is a young Chihuahua/Pug mix with a rich, warm-colored coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready to learn and settle into a new home. She’ll be spayed before adoption.
👉 Meet CINNAMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LADY
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
- Health: Will be spayed before adoption
Lady is an adult Beagle with classic tricolor markings. She’s a great choice if you’d like a dog who is past the baby stage but still has plenty of life and love to share. She’ll be spayed before going home.
👉 Meet LADY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility at (304) 472-3865 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.