Looking for a new four-legged friend in Buckhannon, WV? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

Health: Will be spayed before adoption

Lady Bird is a young mixed-breed pup with a striking white-and-black coat. She’s just a baby, so she’s a great age for training and bonding with her new family. She’ll be spayed before going home.

👉 Meet LADY BIRD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

Health: Will be spayed before adoption

Cinnamon is a young Chihuahua/Pug mix with a rich, warm-colored coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready to learn and settle into a new home. She’ll be spayed before adoption.

👉 Meet CINNAMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

Health: Will be spayed before adoption

Lady is an adult Beagle with classic tricolor markings. She’s a great choice if you’d like a dog who is past the baby stage but still has plenty of life and love to share. She’ll be spayed before going home.

👉 Meet LADY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility at (304) 472-3865 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.