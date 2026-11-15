Buckhannon has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility and are looking for their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet CIDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet COBBLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet GOBBLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet PILGRIM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet EMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute calico / "dilute tabico"

Dilute calico / "dilute tabico" Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet TINKERBELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet CHATTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $42.50

Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet WINNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $85

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption

Will be Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility

Phone: (304) 472-3865

👉 Meet MARY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility at (304) 472-3865 or click through the links above to learn more and submit an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.