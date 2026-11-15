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🐱 Sweet Buckhannon Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Buckhannon has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility and are looking for their forever families.
CIDER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet CIDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COBBLER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet COBBLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOBBLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet GOBBLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PILGRIM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet PILGRIM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EMBER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet EMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TINKERBELL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute calico / "dilute tabico"
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet TINKERBELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHATTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet CHATTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WINNIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $42.50
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet WINNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption
- Shelter: Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility
- Phone: (304) 472-3865
👉 Meet MARY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility at (304) 472-3865 or click through the links above to learn more and submit an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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