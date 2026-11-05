🏥 Buckhannon WV Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & LPN Roles

Buckhannon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want stable hours and long-term careers. Here are several RN and LPN roles hiring now in town.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Work with adults who have brain injuries, intellectual or developmental disabilities, substance use disorders, or behavioral health needs. You’ll monitor health conditions, give meds, help with care plans, and train staff while enjoying a mix of hands-on care and advocacy in home and community settings.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and full benefits with 401(k) + 3% match)

Ideal if you want autonomy and variety instead of a traditional hospital floor. You’ll assess patients, lead care plans, train staff, and work across specialties like disabilities, brain injury, and substance use, with strong support for continuing education.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home Therapies RN role focused on training and supporting dialysis patients at home. Good fit if you like teaching, building long-term patient relationships, and having a mix of clinic, home visits, and some on-call rotation.

Employer: WVU Medicine St. Joseph's Hospital

Location: 1 Amalia Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient clinic role with high patient volume and steady daytime structure. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give meds, assist with procedures, and be a key contact between patients and providers in a busy general surgery clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, unit, or team) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.